NYT: MUSK TO GET PENTAGON'S TOP-SECRET CHINA WAR PLANS

Yes, maybe NYT are playing us…

Why would Musk need to be briefed on war with China, plans etc.? Assume I am an idiot and all of us are, even for this DOGE cost cutting, this is very questionable especially as to conflicts given his strong business ties, including with military issues, to China.

Why did POTUS Trump not tell the nation, tell us this explicitly that this was going to be Musk’s role, during the election campaign? I am sure, convinced the public would have rejected this role. DOGE and all.

We elected Trump, not Musk. No part of Musk.

Are we allowed to ask this question or are we to be like the Republican congresspersons and senators who spend the day trying to find their testicles? Will any of these elected representatives speak up? Did Trump approve this? Why did Musk ask for SAP access? Special Access Program, and I am glad the Air Force denied it. I know what that is.

‘The Air Force, in fact, had denied a request by Mr. Musk for an even higher level of security clearance, known as Special Access Program, which is reserved for extremely sensitive classified programs, citing potential security risks associated with the billionaire.

In fact, SpaceX has become so valuable to the Pentagon that the Chinese government has said it considers the company to be an extension of the U.S. military.’

It was unclear what the impetus was for providing Mr. Musk such a sensitive briefing. He is not in the military chain of command, nor is he an official adviser to POTUS Trump on military matters involving China.

‘It would also bring into sharp relief the questions about Mr. Musk’s conflicts of interest as he ranges widely across the federal bureaucracy while continuing to run businesses that are major government contractors. In this case, Mr. Musk, the billionaire chief executive of both SpaceX and Tesla, is a leading supplier to the Pentagon and has extensive financial interests in China.’

‘The top-secret briefing for the China war plan has about 20 to 30 slides that lay out how the United States would fight such a conflict. It covers the plan beginning with the indications and warning of a threat from China to various options on what Chinese targets to hit, over what time period, that would be presented to Mr. Trump for decisions, according to officials with knowledge of the plan.’

