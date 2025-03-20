talks to acquire Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America, the fourth-biggest player in the industry, according to The Wall Street Journal.’

Buffett's latest potential sell-off is yet another example of the billionaire investor hording cash and exiting the market .

The iconic Berkshire Hathaway owner, now 94-years-old, has set prognosticators ablaze, with rumors flying that he is either retiring or anticipating a recession.

Buffett has sold off shares of companies like DaVita, Bank of America, CitiGroup, and Apple.

He even sold ETFs he had recently praised as money-makers.

Buffett, who rarely talks politics, recently spoke out about Donald Trump's economic policies.

'Tariffs are actually, we've had a lot of experience with them,' he said in an interview on CBS News.

'They’re an act of war, to some degree.

'Over time, they are a tax on goods. I mean, the tooth fairy doesn’t pay 'em!''