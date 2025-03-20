Why is Buffett offloading his real estate empire? 'Warren Buffett's latest move sends ominous warning about state of housing market'; Warren Buffett is likely selling his real estate empire - the
latest warning sign that the property market is in dire straits. The real estate market has been on the skids in recent years. Compass, the largest real estate brokerage in the country, is in advanced
talks to acquire Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America, the fourth-biggest player in the industry, according to The Wall Street Journal.’
Buffett's latest potential sell-off is yet another example of the billionaire investor hording cash and exiting the market.
The iconic Berkshire Hathaway owner, now 94-years-old, has set prognosticators ablaze, with rumors flying that he is either retiring or anticipating a recession.
Buffett has sold off shares of companies like DaVita, Bank of America, CitiGroup, and Apple.
He even sold ETFs he had recently praised as money-makers.
Buffett, who rarely talks politics, recently spoke out about Donald Trump's economic policies.
'Tariffs are actually, we've had a lot of experience with them,' he said in an interview on CBS News.
'They’re an act of war, to some degree.
'Over time, they are a tax on goods. I mean, the tooth fairy doesn’t pay 'em!''
He is getting up there in age ..... maybe he wants to lighten up on his investments?
