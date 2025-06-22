is that Musk is angry that

Gor encouraged Trump to rescind his nomination for Jared Isaacman—Musk’s personal friend—to lead NASA.

Mush calls Gor a snake.

hhmmm

‘The New York Post revealed this week that even though Gor is in charge of vetting thousands of executive branch employees, he himself hasn’t been fully vetted. Five months into the second Trump administration, he hasn’t even submitted the paperwork for his own permanent security clearance.

“He’s a snake,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X late Wednesday in response to the Post’s report.

Elon Musk called Trump aide Sergio Gor a “snake” in response to a report that Gor has not yet been fully vetted, despite being in charge of vetting members of Trump’s team. / Elon Musk/X

According to the Post, Gor, 38, developed a grudge against Musk, 53, after the Tesla chief—who as head of the government cost-cutting task force DOGE was a de facto member of Trump’s Cabinet—“humiliated” him in front of other Cabinet members for not staffing the administration quickly enough.’

“Sergio was upset about Elon dressing him down at the meeting and said he was going to ‘get him,’” a source told the paper.

At the time, Musk and Trump were still on friendly terms, but Gor was openly gleeful whenever Tesla stock plunged, according to the report. After Musk’s special government employee status expired, forcing him to leave the White House, Gor reportedly got his revenge on Musk by convincing Trump to pull Isaacman’s nomination just days before the Senate was scheduled to vote on the appointment.

The administration blamed the move on Isaacman’s previous donations to Democrats, but the billionaire financial technology executive said he didn’t think that was the real reason, considering his donation history had long been in the public domain.

After the nomination was pulled, Musk—who poured more than $250 million into the president’s re-election campaign—began publicly trying to tank the president’s flagship “big beautiful” budget bill.’

