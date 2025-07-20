Musk Goes Nuclear on Trump’s Epstein Crisis With All-Night Posting Meltdown

Is Musk the whisperer? Or is Musk loco? Is Musk deranged? I think he is wrong for doing this. The manner. Musk has become unhinged…and whether you like someone or not or support them or not or now are not in a close relationship, you do not move to smear them unless you produce proof. These are very serious statements. Musk comes across as a spoilt petulant child, but he is playing in a game he is way beyond his depth and can be reduced to 0$. He was misled.

“It’s a cover up (obviously),” he said in response to a tweet from a large conservative account, which referenced President Trump’s recent rebuke of the matter by saying: “It’s not a hoax.”

Musk Goes Nuclear on Trump’s Epstein Crisis With All-Night Posting Meltdown

Asked in another post from a large right-wing account whether he thinks anyone will be “held accountable,” Musk responded: “I sure hope so. This is a fundamental verdict on justice in America.”

“If even a few of the very worst Epstein ‘clients’ were to be prosecuted, that would be something. But zero?” he asked quizzically in an earlier post.

On Wednesday, Musk shared an image of one of the binders and asked: “Where is Phase 2?” He also demanded evidence collected from Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion, as well as digital evidence. “Where is it?” he demanded.

Trump’s Department of Justice and the FBI have since released a memo that concluded that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. They also concluded that Epstein did not keep a “client list,” despite Attorney General Pam Bondi saying in February that the list was on her desk to be reviewed.

“Over 1000 confirmed young victims is a shockingly large and tragic number! In order for the government to confirm that the girls were victimized, they would have had to name or at least describe who raped them,” Musk replied to his bot.

“This would necessarily mean that the government MUST have the list of rapists aka ‘the Epstein client list’ in their possession right f------g now!”

Explaining his motivations for the latest posting spree, Musk said in an earlier tweet: “We were all told that the list was going to be released.”

He said in a separate message: “So many powerful people want that list suppressed.”

Musk also targeted Trump directly, referring to his flights on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” a reference to a 12-year-old character in Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel Lolita. The protagonist, Humbert Humbert, becomes obsessed with the child.

“Why was the plane called the Lolita Express? How old was Lolita in Nabokov’s book?” Musk demanded. “Research [thoroughly] to find the complete lists of who else was on the plane during Trump’s 7 flights?”

Trump’s name appears in flight logs disclosed in the 2021 trial of Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. The logs were also included in the information released by Bondi to conservative influencers in February.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.