Why is suicide surging among doctors, young doctors in America? Suicide Reverberates Among Young Doctors Dr. Nakita Mortimer had advocated for better working conditions for medical residents; “The
fact that the medical profession has one of the highest rates of burnout and suicide, compared to other professions, speaks to the urgent need for change,” Mortimer told The City, a local news
site, in November 2022. Months later, she died by suicide. This is she in photo. The end of a young life with so much promise amplifies suicide’s universal tragedy. Any individual suicide’s cause is, finally, unknowable. But a number of suicides among medical residents have fueled calls for hospitals and regulators to better support young doctors who say their well-being is at risk.’ Nearly a quarter of residents have considered self-harm, and a fifth know a peer or colleague who has considered suicide in the past year, according to a 2024 survey by the Physicians Foundation, an advocacy group.’
Note, same with dentists.
Too many hours studying big pharma crap, being instructed on how to look the other way, go along to get along, follow orders of the admins, follow hospital protocols, never question protocols, don’t use independent critical thinking skills, march to the corrupt system with hands tied behind backs, onward fellow soldiers! This is the way of “medical”schools, & subsequent practice. When you realize you’re signing up to work for the devil, you can lose yourself. Or get the fuck out. Like I did. I was an Occupational Therapist for over 25 years. I saw so much corruption, had a few meltdowns during those years about things I witnessed, & finally left. Burned out!
Probably bc they went into medicine with a noble purpose to help people get well, only to find out it is a big corrupt enterprise to get as much money as you can from people before they die. By the time they figure it out, they are hopelessly in debt and must play the game or be financially ruined. Just guessing.