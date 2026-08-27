Why is DC silent on Epstein? The high society rich largely white males, many prominent Jewish men, are still out there. Why is it that no one, no law enforcement is investigating them? All these men seeking Epstein to go fuck little braces back pack girls but silence now? how come? These devils, demons, animals, filthy putrid fecal matter men. how come?
New Texas Senate Poll Shows Talarico Clobbering Paxton in Districts Trump Won by Double Digits
A new poll of the Texas Senate race has some more good news for State Rep. James Talarico (D), showing him with a solid lead over Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in three congressional districts that President Donald Trump carried by double digits.
Pollsters at Texas Southern University examined Texas’ 15th, 28th, and 34th congressional districts, all in the southern part of Texas and considered to be the most competitive in the state. The poll was conducted from Aug. 18 to 22 among likely voters for the November general election, who were identified by using a likely voter screen and past election participation.
The pollsters surveyed 700 likely voters in both TX-15 and TX-34, resulting in a margin of error of +/- 3.70%, and 600 likely voters in TX-28, with a margin of error of +/- 4.00%.
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Why is no one investigating these vile men? Because Trump IS one of them, probably the MOST vile one of them, and he controls the justice department. Why do you think he wanted/needed to cheat his way into another term? He needed to ensure mouths would stay shut. How can you not see this?