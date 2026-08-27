Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Mia
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Why is no one investigating these vile men? Because Trump IS one of them, probably the MOST vile one of them, and he controls the justice department. Why do you think he wanted/needed to cheat his way into another term? He needed to ensure mouths would stay shut. How can you not see this?

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