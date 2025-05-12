Why is Texas Uvalde Mass Shooting of children, still being covered up & a game is being played? ROBB elementary; Texas's 'relentless campaign to keep the most crucial records about the Uvalde school
shooting-specifically, the shooter’s school and behavioral health files-hidden from the public.' Why is Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General, who could cut through the red tape, instead standing
by as the stonewalling continues?’ ‘The latest appeals court hearing on March 27, 2025, was just another round in this exhausting fight. Meanwhile, families and the public are left waiting, traumatized not just by the massacre, but by the government’s refusal to come clean.’
Texas Officials Stonewall the Truth on Uvalde Mass Shooting, A National Security Crisis - AbleChild
Good reporting by AbleChild
