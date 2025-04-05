There never was a consensus agreement that lockdowns or any of OWS lockdown lunatic specious unscientific policies worked, by any experts, and this COVID fraud was never a pandemic and based on the lie of asymptomatic transmission that still to today, across over 5 years, we can find not one case of it. And the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA gene injection never worked and would have never worked and was always deadly. Every single iteration of it. Yet why the silence? When so many were abused, violated? Why the silence about the fraud COVID at the DNC and RNC in 2024? On the entire campaign trail? This was outrageous and we will never forget this. Why the silence now by so many who know better? That they know all lockdowns, all school closures, all mask mandates, all masks, all business closures, all, everything done by our leaders and governments in COVID failed and were lies to begin with! POTUS Trump health agency leadership must clarion call this, just as I stated it. Do not be silenced, do not go quietly into the night. We need them to help make Americans ‘whole’ again, people harmed like our police and military.

POTUS Trump, it is your job now to make Americans WHOLE again! From the disaster of the deadly OWS and mRNA vaccines flowing from your first administration and the Biden et al. mandating and continuance of it in his.

Why has POTUS Trump and all of his men, all of his top advisors (many involved) remained silent and remains silent and continue to be silent on all regarding the deadly OWS lockdowns, the deadly isolation, sedative, Remdesivir, ventilator COVID train policy that killed most? POTUS Trump means well and wants to do good and was failed in term one on COVID, devastatingly misled, lied to. He has a chance to fix things but needs us to stand up and hold him to it. Yet I challenge him to stand up, to inform the nation about what happened and what will never happen again and importantly, to get us justice and punishment for those who did wrong. To not sweep this fraud COVID under the rug for we will not forget. To ensure justice for all the human rights violations across COVID. To recognize the fraud of avian bird flu today for what it is and work to vanquish it, to never ever allow mRNA vaccine or such onto the public again! We want damn accountability POTUS Trump. Too many were harmed and died due to the fraud deadly OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bancel Moderna BioNTech et al. mRNA vaccine. Too many! We cannot deny this. We cannot let them cover this up!

Why are we being censored with silence today for jobs and power? For money or promise of it? Why? Smart people who were against the mRNA vaccine and lockdowns all of a sudden cannot speak? Lost their tongues? Is the goal still to mislead the naïve public that there remains a consensus of truth that the OWS lockdowns DID work, and the mRNA vaccine DID work? I cannot be silent.

So many people each to me, call me, write me, all across the last 5 years telling me they are scared to speak up, from Canada, USA, Australia, UK etc., telling me I have so much courage and gonads, that they wished they were me, but afraid for their careers and families and their lives. Yes, many of use faced and continue to face death threats.

Scott Atlas recently said “All new heads of HHS, FDA, NIH, CDC, and CMS should be prohibited from post-govt company board positions in health sectors they regulate for ~5 years. It's unethical, an overt conflict-of-interest. Why hasn’t that been announced?”

I agree with him, in fact I say at least 7 years and maybe 10…

