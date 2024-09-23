Why it's important to get Obama out of power? Well, Obama served 2 terms as POTUS 2009 to 2016, undercut & conspired against POTUS Trump 2016 to 2020, served 3rd term under Biden, will serve 4th term
in a Kamala Harris administration (if she is elected & she could be as of this morning) & conceivably a 5th term if Harris is re-elected & a 6th & 7th term if Harris's VP is elected (will not be Walz)
Trump’s campaign has been a disaster, they agreed to the June early debate that hurt him badly as it gave Harris 3 months to package herself for if the first debate was this month as usual, they would have had no time to swap out Biden; they were even more subversive by agreeing to the debates all being in enemy territory.
Obama never left politics, when he bought that Washington DC house, it was to remain in DC (as he did with his staff Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett etc.) to ensure all aspects of Crossfire Hurricane etc. remains hidden and to run America…Obama ran America across Biden’s administration, is still running America as Harris seeks POTUS, and was integral to all the wrong under Trump.
I still do predict that they would 25th Biden or he would step down and Harris will be installed as POTUS 1-2 weeks before the election. To make her PRESIDENTIAL. Be careful.
Obama with Paul ‘Benedict beelzebub’ Ryan are two people who historically will go down as two of the most dangerous damaging people to USA.
It is time to de-elect Obama. Else he will make USA (via Harris et al.) into that islamist jihadist third world shit hole hell hole Kenya Somalia Yemen Nigeria type nations he seeks. It is Obama who has been integral to helping flood USA via Southern border with illegals comprised of rapists, muggers, gang rapists, murderers etc. It is Obama who also has blood on his hands due to the rape and killing of our American women and girls via illegals from South American nations, Middle Easterners, North Africans etc.
Never forget!
Barry aka 'Renegade' must be put on trial ASAP.
*Figuratively*, Obama has served 3 terms and would serve a 4th under Kamala - figuratively only!
The fact of the matter (IMO) is that Obama is a mere puppet of the powers that inserted him into the White House to begin with -- I'm referring to the Globalist Banking Cabal (GBC).
It is the GBC that has as its final objective to own and control *everything* and *everyone*. It is the GBC that has virtually unlimited resources and has infiltrated EVERY aspect of societies around the globe.
Does anyone actually believe that Obama was "in charge", making independent decisions? Hey, he's not that smart!! What about Bill and Hillary Clinton? Then there's Joe Biden, who can't even dress himself - was Biden "in charge"? Least of all is Kamala, who couldn't run a lemonade stand by herself.
When Trump handed over the reigns of power (something that he *NEVER* should have done!!), it was *NOT* to Joe Biden - it was to the GBC - and they will use their formidable resources to do *everything* to retain those reigns of power. If they succeed, the USA is finished - period! The ONLY way out of that situation would be a bloody conflict. I challenge anyone to propose a viable alternative.