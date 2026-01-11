Point is ICE is being attacked so by the time they get even close to the task they are fucked, amped up, and angry. They are not being protected. It is almost as if they are being set up. And I have many questions about what this task is and how Noem is behaving as lead but I know when something is wrong.

Where is the fucking law enforcement to protect them, ICE, in-out? It is as if ICE is being set up…let us start here. Let us protect ICE. This will only get worse.

What would you do? The video is showing that there was contact with the officer, even glancing. Everyone had inflamed emotions and tempers at that moment. This was going bad no matter how you were looking at it. This was horrible and RIP, and we mourn the lost life. Maybe this ICE officer was trigger happy? Let an investigation happen. But it is not as if the driver had no blame in how this turned out.

Let us be fair.

The shooting was tragic and should have not happened had they not been juxtaposed that way. ICE and protestors. You in the face of ICE so how do they act? You spitting on them, talking smack, physical. On the ICE. What are they to do? You are threatening them. So you amping them up. They have a job, like it or not. They want to go home too. Something is very wrong. POTUS Trump has to work with these fucked up whacko Democrat locations, anywhere, to get the protection for ICE. And Trump needs to muzzle Noem and Vance et al. And his son…don’t go spiking no football when there is death, are you people insane? Now you have inflamed the nation, you idiots.

Let me see how you will tamp this down and each time Vance talks, makes me realize why it is understood he CANNOT be POTUS. He lacks the maturity and gravitas. He thinks rest of America and world is Appalachia. Wrong! Stop your pontificating. JD.

POTUS Trump, get your kids in line, I mean your officials, send them to a class to learn public speaking and maybe all in your cabinet etc. They have foot and mouth disease and damaging you! Fire some. I would start with Noem! As you clean house in the health agencies NIH, HHS, FDA, CDC etc. inept navel gazing pulling flint from between their toes ding dongs.

