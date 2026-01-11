Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
29m

That's literally part of being a sanctuary city. It's the reason that Portland PD for the most part ignores the riots at the ICE building.

The "leaders" are very proud of their brave stance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
edward's avatar
edward
18m

Yes. Every time ICE has a plan there needs to be snipers in the mix with FAW's solely to guard them and to fire immediately to eliminate any danger. That needs to be implemented and was a novel idea Doc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture