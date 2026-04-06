salam alaikum POTUS Trump!

Why Doesn’t the World’s Most Powerful Military Just Seize the Strait of Hormuz?

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I support POTUS Trump but do not in any way support this Iran bombing and people are dying IMO on all sides wrongfully. This was wrong, on all fronts. This is all wrong and we ask POTUS Trump to end this now. We as Americans did not vote for this, and we want our taxes reduced, crime reduced, economy fixed, and a focus on America, America FIRST! Iran was not a threat to USA when we bombed them. Iran did not attack USA and also, no matter how despicable their regime is and was and the Ayatollah, that was the Persian people to address.

I cannot just go along. I support you POTUS Trump but can also decide when something is very wrong. Our military is at risk, we have lost soldiers, and now the homeland is at risk.

I need to speak my mind and IMO from little I know if we bombed bridges et al. it may be a war crime so POTUS Trump be careful, they are entrapping you…again, people like Hegseth are ensnaring you in very problematic situations. Iran is a different country Sir, Iranians are not like those from Iraq et al. re 911 fraud WMD bombings, or Saudi Arabia etc. They will prefer to die, every single one of them, before surrender. Understand what is at play here Sir, their religious leader was killed. They are fighting for survival, their civilization. Their children were bombed in school (some say intentional I say a targeting mistake by our military). They are in a holy war now, a revengeful one, their leader was martyred, one that we cannot win! no amount of bombing. And we cannot nuke them, that would be a crime against humanity. Bring our precious troops home and declare this over. Allow Iranians to plot their future. Find the way now to step back and out! Do not touch their oil or resources, it does not belong to you or us. Never did. Anything we see around is, it is either we pay for it or leave it to the owner. Or they give it to us. Willingly. You can declare a victory. Come home and focus on USA, our needs, our broken economy, our problems, place America first now! Praise!

"The table is tilted, folks. The game is rigged, and nobody seems to notice, nobody seems to care. Good honest hard-working people — white collar, blue collar, it doesn’t matter what color shirt you have on — good honest hard-working people continue — these are people of modest means — continue to elect these rich cocksuckers who don’t give a fuck about them. They don’t give a fuck about you. They don’t give a fuck about you. They don’t care about you at all — at all — at all. And nobody seems to notice, nobody seems to care. That’s what the owners count on; the fact that Americans will probably remain willfully ignorant of the big red, white and blue dick that’s being jammed up their assholes every day. Because the owners of this country know the truth: it’s called the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it." - George Carlin…thank you ANW. For the reminder.

Why Doesn’t the World’s Most Powerful Military Just Seize the Strait of Hormuz? Why the US cannot just take it, recognizing too that the oil belongs to Iran, and it is not US or any other nation’s to take…you cannot just take other people’s stuff…no matter how mighty the military is…very important explanation here…

Very important youtube:

Leake: ‘On this Eastern Sunday, I pray that the innocent civilians of Iran will be spared from the sadistic and demented wrath of “President DONALD J. TRUMP.”’

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