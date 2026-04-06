Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
14h

10 Years Ago Today, Trump Promised To Eliminate the National Debt. Instead, It Has Doubled.

Trump's ridiculous, grandiose promise tells us something about the federal government's fiscal affairs and the president's approach to policy. https://reason.com/2026/03/31/10-years-ago-today-trump-promised-to-eliminate-the-national-debt-instead-it-has-doubled/ Second, it's due to Trump keeping many of his campaign promises. That's not the compliment that it might sound like. Trump vowed not to touch the aforementioned entitlement programs that were driving borrowing to new heights, and he promised to both cut taxes and increase military spending. That was a recipe for higher deficits, and over his first four years in office, Trump added over $8 trillion to the national debt that he'd once sought to "get rid of."

Biden picked up where Trump left off, adding another $4.7 trillion to the debt with various proposals. In his first year back in the White House, Trump has done nothing to address the growing pile of debt. The federal government borrowed $1.8 trillion during the fiscal year that ended in September and is on pace to borrow about the same amount this year.

What have Americans gotten from a decade of heavy borrowing that doubled the size of the debt? Higher inflation and higher interest rates, for starters.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
12h

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-monologue-april-2-2026?utm_campaign=20260402_april2dailybriefnonsubs&utm_medium=email&utm_source=iterable&utm_content=monologue

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