RCTs remain the most exquisite strategy to come as close to ‘cause and effect’ that we have today and variations on the theme; the key is that once sample size is large enough and NOT small e.g. 12 (whereby if the sample is 12 and thus randomizing 6 to each group yet among them there are 6 persons over 75 and 6 under 30 years of age, we would want each group to have (if randomization is done optimally) 3 persons less than 30 and 3 above 75 years old…in both groups so that the only thing (prognostic factor) NOT being held constant is the factor e.g. one group gets new drug A and next group gets placebo (no drug)…so the idea is to hold ALL constant e.g. age etc. across groups and MANIPULATE only the factor you are seeking to study and see the effect on the resulting estimates of effect size…

But if sample is small it may happen by chance alone that one group say the treatment new drug group gets its 6 persons but all are over 75 years old, all elderly ended up there, by chance, then elevated age may actually be the cause of the estimate of effect being UNDER-ESTIMATED or OVER-ESTIMATED…so age here is a CONFOUNDER, confuses the relationship….so it is confounding or confusing the relationship and causing an incorrect estimate and thus an incorrect conclusion to be drawn…

Here is the magic, a poorly conducted small sample sized RCT, breached randomization, subverted sequence generation, no allocation concealment, breached blinding, selective outcome reporting, severe baseline imbalance so subverted prognostic balance, severe conflicts of interest, sub-optimal non-patient important outcomes, small sample size, stopped early for benefit etc., well if we have a gold-standard observational study, cohort etc., well designed, strong robust methods, proper statistical and procedural adjustments and strategies to mitigate the impact of confounding factors etc., then the poorly one RCT can be relegated in importance as to the confidence we have in the estimates of effect relative to the strongly rigorous robust methods e.g. large sample size, exposures followed properly, matched optimally etc. observational study. But note it is always the UNKNOWN confounders in observational research that leaves it plagued with the threat of residual confounding and thus plagued with biased estimates of effect size.

Keep that in mind.

the goal in research to really be able to be robust in conclusions on the resulting estimate of effect is that ONLY the prognostic factor (predictor variable of interest e.g. the vaccine, the drug you are seeking to bring to market etc.) of interest should be causing the impact on the estimate of effect, NOTHING else, else we cannot use that research to make any statements for it is junk. low-quality, biased estimates of effect. Just like the Tylenol-autism research Makary cited as gold-standard. Just like that.

The Tylenol-autism research cited by Makary et al. at that presser as ‘smoking gun’ is pure scientific junk, tripe, shameful drivel and he knows it. based on mother recall and qualitative…you cannot ever write policy etc. based on that pseudo-scientific garbage.

this is why we want any RCT sample size to still be large enough e.g. 30, 35 in number and as large as we can…hundreds, thousands yet we know that carries cost so there is balance too and proper power calculations to get the sample number (from a population) that can help us tease out an actual effect, if one indeed exists, else if under-powered, the effect can be smothered by error and confounding etc…so that each RCT arm or group gets a large enough number of subjects, so that the chance of imbalance in the prognostic factors are mitigated…

we want the prognostic factors, the predictor variables properly baseline balanced…evenly distributed across arms…we want prognostic balance.

so large pragmatic minimally selected samples are critical to get as real world a conclusion as possible and thus proper baseline balance in prognostic factors, both KNOWN and UNKNOWN…

but we will also consider REAL WORLD EVIDENCE. If not RCTs are on tap. Common sense. But we always seek the highest quality trust-worthy evidence.

No doubt we have the N-1 or N of one trial, where you are the only participant and serve as your own CONTROL to thus remove impact of individual differences and variations that causes error; also mounted fast between you and your doctor. ‘In an N of 1 RCT a patient undergoes pairs of treatment periods (one period of each pair with the active drug and one with matched placebo, assigned at random); both the patient and the clinician are blind to allocation, and treatment targets are monitored. N of 1 RCTs are useful for chronic, stable conditions for which the proposed treatment, which has a rapid onset of action and ceases to act soon after it is discontinued, has shown promise in an open trial of therapy.’

So, the studies presented now by the blockheads Makary and Oz etc. re the Tylenol-autism link and issue are junk, specious, garbage. Poor. Weak, qualitative, mother recall…heavily biased and residually confounded and confounded by indication…terrible research for them to call ‘smoking gun’ research. They made Trump look foolish even to Grade 10 students. He should fire them.

RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya et al. know this yet presenting garbage weak confounded WRONG Tylenol ‘mother recall’ qualitative studies that are massively confounded by indication, residually confounded…but they are seeking to confuse you so that you take the focus off vaccines and specifically the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine…that kills. Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer Moderna BioNTech et al.

Observational studies etc. CANNOT accomplish what an RCT can, and thus will always be subject to residual confounding distortions and thus questionable estimates of effect; we can statistically and procedurally adjust or account for the KNOWN prognostic factors but NOT the ‘unknown’ ones…this is what RCTs can do. brilliant tool. in research. where subjects are randomized to receive treatment etc. where each has a non-zero probability of being assigned to either treatment of no treatment…sequence generation is concealed. and observers and researchers and patient BLINDED…even analysts and outcome assessors. can be. even if we match, stratify, propensity score match etc. in observational, it cannot match the power of well conducted RCTs, large sample size where methods are robust…trustworthy.

Hence why we always call for proper comparative effectiveness research RCTs, large sample sized, ran to duration, sample size. Not stopped early for ‘benefit’. As Pfizer and Moderna COVID corrupted fraud RCTs were yet they still got EUA from corrupted FDA…and present Makary led FDA still have the mRNA on market knowing that the underpinning EUA studies were stopped early for benefit and were likely plagued with ‘RANDOM HIGHS’ and thus over-estimating of treatment effects.

We will use observational cohort case-control etc. studies when RCT evidence is not available, but we be careful as to the residual confounding.

Prasad, are you prepared to dispute anything I just wrote above? Can you? Then why the silence on mRNA death vaccine? You are there now. Why has the mRNA vaccine remained on the US market Prasad when there is ZERO evidence anywhere that any life was saved?

Again, POTUS Trump is being subverted, hurt by these inept clowns.

I am giving them a little class today, but watch now, they will say they knew this but really, they have shown with the Tylenol-autism presser they know squat. There only to cover up mRNA vaccine, cover for it.

