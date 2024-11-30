evidence, data etc. does the CDC have that we do not have for we can find none to underpin that guidance for mRNA vaccine in kids as young as 6 months old. This is sheer insanity by CDC!

Look at Australia’s COVID vaccine recommendation and what for who by age group:

See that, 0 to 18 years old not eligible. So why is the CDC recommending children as young as 6 months old get it, regardless of risk status?

This is Norway:

No read CDC:

CDC: “On June 27, 2024, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccination with a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–approved or authorized vaccine for all persons aged ≥6 months.”

Abstract

COVID-19 vaccination provides additional protection against severe COVID-19–associated illness and death. Since September 2023, 2023–2024 Formula monovalent XBB.1-strain COVID-19 vaccines have been recommended for use in the United States for all persons aged ≥6 months. However, SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, and since winter 2023–2024, Omicron JN.1 lineage strains of SARS-CoV-2, including the JN.1 strain and the KP.2 strain, have been widely circulating in the United States. Further, COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness is known to wane. On June 27, 2024, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccination with a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)–approved or authorized vaccine for all persons aged ≥6 months. On August 22, 2024, FDA approved the 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech (based on the KP.2 strain) for use in persons aged ≥12 years and authorized these vaccines for use in children aged 6 months–11 years under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). On August 30, 2024, FDA authorized 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax (based on the JN.1 strain) for use in persons aged ≥12 years under EUA. ACIP will continue to evaluate new evidence as it becomes available and will update recommendations as needed.’

