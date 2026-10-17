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Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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I loathe the position Trump finds himself in now losing, but let me ask this...if this were a Democrat POTUS sending his FBI agent to Russia on eve of an election you are losing. why would Patel need go there now? when Trump is down in the polls and all he is is a drunk yes man bobble head and operated as such...all along...what he he going there to do? to see who? to do what? on our tax payer money, we need to know. I would want democrats to investigate this
He wasn’t in Russia -fake news!!