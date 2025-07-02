Why would Pfizer try to deny that Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA technology vaccine mRNA can reverse transcribe insert (Hulscher) back into the human genome when strong research evidence verifies
this ? My substacks below evidence this that there is mRNA reverse transcription re-integration back into DNA with studies by Acevedo-Whitehouse et al. & Alden et al. & Kyriakopoulos et al.;
Hulscher also writes a seminal stack challenging Pfizer et al. on this corruption and duplicity as Pfizer ‘cites a completely unrelated paper on SARS-CoV-2 evolution to deny genome alteration risks.’ (Hulscher)…support his scholarship…
My prior writing on this:
mRNA reverse transcription by Acevedo-Whitehouse et al. & Alden et al. & Kyriakopoulos et al.; these 3 publications alone raises serious questions for Malone, Bourla, Weissman, Kariko, Bancel
et al.; they knew it! CRIMINALS! This finding should be a major safety concern, given the possibility of synthetic mRNA-driven epigenetic and genomic modifications arising.
Now see Hulscher (McCullough):
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘BREAKING: Pfizer Busted Using Irrelevant Study to Deny Genome Integration Risks from Their mRNA Injections
Pfizer ignores four independent sources showing mRNA-DNA interaction—cites a completely unrelated paper on SARS-CoV-2 evolution to deny genome alteration risks.’
BREAKING: Pfizer Busted Using Irrelevant Study to Deny Genome Integration Risks from Their mRNA Injections
BREAKING: Pfizer Busted Using Irrelevant Study to Deny Genome Integration Risks from Their mRNA Injections
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.