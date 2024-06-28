Why would someone who broke law & entered US illegally, first thing they do is run out and rape a minor, a 13 year old in USA? We need to find out if he is an islamist for rape of a 13 year old is
normal and expected and routine for such & this is an important consideration; do not be fooled by names and look, many of these 'Latinos' are pure Middle Easterners, many convert to rape
What is in the mind of these people?
(100) 13 year old girl brutally raped by illegal migrant; I told you it was coming, that it was here & Obama & Biden set American women, girls to be raped & killed, well, read on! Migrant accused of (substack.com)
Rape is allowed and promoted and practiced…
‘Fighters from the self-declared Islamic State have enshrined a theology of rape. A deeply disturbing report in today's New York Times describes an entrenched system in which ISIS not only glorifies sexual slavery, but claims that the rape of women is encouraged by the Quran.’
I think we need clarification on this. I need to do some reading.
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.