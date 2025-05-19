Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2h

Back in my "childbearing" years, (50 yrs ago) doctors recommended against a pregnant women taking any drug - not even a Tylenol. Asthma and Autism was extremely rare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

See...they want you to think the new HHS is going to change things. The reality is that nothing will change. By now, with all the power the Gods can muster, ALL mRNA poisons should have been banned from the planet.

Apparently millions of murders do not mean anything to the HHS or to Trump or to any government agency. The proof is in the pudding and you can bet the terrorism of mRNA injections is going to ramp up, not down.

The CDC and FDA...I think I am going to puke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture