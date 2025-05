as places them at risk as well as the baby in utero; this remains a cash grab, non-sensical, specious recommendation (s) and places woman and baby at risk; I will like CDC to present to the American people, the data and science that underpins, that shows these vaccines are effective in the first place, and safe to use in pregnant women and babies in utero; placebo controlled RCTs, show us the evidence where you CDC excluded harms with proper research methods using proper patient-important outcomes, studies blinded, of long duration to sample size, proper baseline balance, randomization, proper statistical methods etc.; there is no sound basis for this, no medical, clinical, scientific basis I can see:

Dr. Peter McCullough:

“Vaccination of the mother for passive immunization of the infant is an unnecessary and risky strategy that will undoubtedly lead to fetal loss or premature deliveries when deployed on a large scale.

“As a clinician, my greatest concern with any vaccination in pregnancy is provocation of fever, which is one of the most common determinants of preterm labor and in some cases fetal loss or premature delivery.”

