‘Pictures show the CIA deputy director's son who - unbeknownst to his mother and father - was fighting for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Michael Gloss, 21, was killed in the war in April last year, but details of the story have only emerged now after an investigation by Russian independent news outlet iStories.

Photos showing him wearing camouflage and hanging out with soldiers have emerged.’

His mother, Julianne Gallina Gloss, is the Central Intelligence Agency's deputy director for digital innovation.

His father, Larry Gloss, is a US Navy veteran who participated in Operation Desert Storm and the Iraq War.

In the wake of his son's death, Larry described him to the Washington Post as a 'peacenik' who 'wouldn't hurt a flea.'

'With his noble heart and warrior spirit, Michael forged his own hero's path when he tragically died in Eastern Europe on April 4, 2024,' his family wrote in an obituary that did not mention he was in the Russian army.

They found out their son died in June and held a funeral for him in December, according to The Washington Post. However, his involvement in the Russian military was not revealed until Friday when iStories published a story.’

