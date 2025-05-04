Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jt714's avatar
Jt714
1h

Nothing to see here… too many important things to focus on…moving on!

I’m currently much more interested in this for one example:

https://rumble.com/v6swlbl-oan-the-matt-gaetz-show-general-flynn-who-will-be-the-next-nsa.html

Whether it’s this or another official Trump admin job .. Flynn would really set the “clean out” and Trump renewal of the country into HIGH gear!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rich's avatar
Rich
6m

Paul nothing has changed, the scam called government is a brutal genocidal syndicate.

This insanity in Ukraine and everywhere is run to keep the slaves in fear, control and suffering.

Yes it is the same death cult, that created the scamdemic , the JFK hit, 911, and on and on.

Paul why are you surprised, when you are constantly dealing with this same evil, you have seen this a thousand times.

The programming, all of it coming from government is a lie all the time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture