Why would the CIA deputy director's son by fighting WITH Russia against Ukraine? 'CIA deputy director's heartbreak as she discovers missing son died fighting for RUSSIA in Ukraine'; are there other US
persons doing same in Russia at present? In Ukraine? Did Michael Gloss's mother know this as head of CIA? Does it make you go 'hhhmmmmmm'
‘Pictures show the CIA deputy director's son who - unbeknownst to his mother and father - was fighting for Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.
Michael Gloss, 21, was killed in the war in April last year, but details of the story have only emerged now after an investigation by Russian independent news outlet iStories.
Photos showing him wearing camouflage and hanging out with soldiers have emerged.’
His mother, Julianne Gallina Gloss, is the Central Intelligence Agency's deputy director for digital innovation.
His father, Larry Gloss, is a US Navy veteran who participated in Operation Desert Storm and the Iraq War.
In the wake of his son's death, Larry described him to the Washington Post as a 'peacenik' who 'wouldn't hurt a flea.'
'With his noble heart and warrior spirit, Michael forged his own hero's path when he tragically died in Eastern Europe on April 4, 2024,' his family wrote in an obituary that did not mention he was in the Russian army.
They found out their son died in June and held a funeral for him in December, according to The Washington Post. However, his involvement in the Russian military was not revealed until Friday when iStories published a story.’
___
Nothing to see here… too many important things to focus on…moving on!
I’m currently much more interested in this for one example:
https://rumble.com/v6swlbl-oan-the-matt-gaetz-show-general-flynn-who-will-be-the-next-nsa.html
Whether it’s this or another official Trump admin job .. Flynn would really set the “clean out” and Trump renewal of the country into HIGH gear!
Paul nothing has changed, the scam called government is a brutal genocidal syndicate.
This insanity in Ukraine and everywhere is run to keep the slaves in fear, control and suffering.
Yes it is the same death cult, that created the scamdemic , the JFK hit, 911, and on and on.
Paul why are you surprised, when you are constantly dealing with this same evil, you have seen this a thousand times.
The programming, all of it coming from government is a lie all the time.