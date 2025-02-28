Why would Trump people get involved in this Tate crap? This is like a Kardashian issue, come on, why must Trump et al. be in EVERYTHING? even Prince Harry's filth; is USA now a TALK SHOW? 'This
diplomatic effort was further amplified when Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's U.S. envoy for special missions, met with Romanian Minister Emil Hurezeanu in Munich'; Why? Read Colpo
Because he supports Trump? Because he says he is an alpha? Look, I support Trump bigtime (yet against all done re OWS and the mRNA vaccine that will go down in history as the greatest public health disaster and near crime, along with the failed OWS lockdowns) but I can also say what I think and this look is a bad one, over and over…it is as if the Trump WH is a gameshow at times, APPRENTICE, and you get help once you openly support Trump?…is this what our US children are using to shape their value systems and morality based upon? This guy? The vile he states. I find lots of this is reprehensible. IMO. This Tate guy has serious charges against him. Let him deal with the justice system etc. Why would a WH and Presidency get involved in this? Because of Tate’s social media following?
Colpo on Tate and lots here I agree with:
Andrew Tate: A Clever Psy-Op, or the World's Dumbest Criminal?
The Kardashians have been over for a long time. Drama has no place in country diplomacy. Keep it to the nuts and bolts of what is needed, not wants. This is basically simple in animal medicine.
Because the war at hand is cultural as well as governmental, as well as legal as well as criminal. All fronts have to be addressed, and they have to be addressed from the top. The whole thing of Trump has been around changing culture. The whole thing of ESG, DEI, and CRT and all that crap is absolutely about changing culture (forced behaviors, as Larry Fink would say). It’s social engineering. What you’re seeing now is the counter social engineering, and Trump is definitely a part of it. It has to be that way. It’s 100% a culture war and a battle for people‘s hearts and minds. All influencers are fair game.