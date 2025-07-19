Will the USA need to send bombers again to bomb Iran's nuclear program for proper US assessments now show damage was minimal? POTUS Trump must decide; "New U.S. assessment finds American strikes
only one of three Iranian nuclear sites"; In a speech in the hours after they took place, Trump called the strikes he directed “a spectacular military success” and said, “Iran’s key enrichment
facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.” Experts and assessments say NOT SO. Far from destroyed. What are we the people to believe? Seems NOTHING from governments, no news, NOTHING, is ever true.
We still need proper reporting on this.
I pray POTUS Trump is guided wisely next steps. I want his success. I want him to win.
‘New U.S. assessment finds American strikes destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites
President Donald Trump rejected a military plan for more comprehensive strikes on Iran’s nuclear program that would have lasted weeks, NBC News has also learned.’
New U.S. assessment finds American strikes destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites
I do not want USA entrapped in this, none of our blood and treasure. Rogue nations who say they will use nuclear bombs if they get them, must be taken seriously. USA dropped 2 atomic bombs on civilian populations in Japan in WW II. History will one day be re-visited and re-written properly to reflect if that should have been done as it was.
Sure, let's bomb Iran, send weapons all over the place, provide $$billions to cross-dresser Zelensky, ..., let's do all of that but *****NEVER, EVER GO AFTER THE FAT RATS THAT ARE FLEECING OUR COUNTRY, INJURING AND MURDERING AMERICANS OF ALL AGES, AND DESTROYING WHAT LITTLE REMAINS OF OUR ONCE-GREAT NATION!!!*****
This isn't 'fun' any more. We are allowed to talk about anything and everything **EXCEPT** what really matters. Let me be clear: until the Fat Rats - *domestic* first - are taken out of circulation, we will NEVER be great again, no matter how many bombs we drop or $$$trillions are printed. GOT IT?
whatever is Trump's next move, I want it to be optimal.