facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.” Experts and assessments say NOT SO. Far from destroyed. What are we the people to believe? Seems NOTHING from governments, no news, NOTHING, is ever true.

We still need proper reporting on this.

I pray POTUS Trump is guided wisely next steps. I want his success. I want him to win.

‘New U.S. assessment finds American strikes destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites

President Donald Trump rejected a military plan for more comprehensive strikes on Iran’s nuclear program that would have lasted weeks, NBC News has also learned.’

I do not want USA entrapped in this, none of our blood and treasure. Rogue nations who say they will use nuclear bombs if they get them, must be taken seriously. USA dropped 2 atomic bombs on civilian populations in Japan in WW II. History will one day be re-visited and re-written properly to reflect if that should have been done as it was.

