why he rips off his shirts each chance he gets…the damn horse semen from Malone. Malone tried to get me onto his ranch…in the past. I would not bite. smelt the grift and bullshit. maybe a great guy to help birth horses. but not my type. I like honesty. people who are not con men.

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so you people, fuck off with this fetish on Trump, stop the fixation, leave him alone, come back at 81 as he and lets how you do…Trump with all his catastrophic devastating policies e.g. COVID OWS, the deadly lockdowns, the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, the deadly cover up of Epstein and buddies pedophilia, with the DOGE disaster, the brutal tariffs…with all that has hurt Americans…he remains better than all of you fuckers in media and congress and Senate. he means well, he wants to do good by his peoples, he is just blinded by money and want of it. but in his heart, this a good man! I still stand by him, disasters and all. show me who can do better for USA at this time? I want the Lord to grant him favor and gracious mercy…and clear his mind for optimal decisions…protect him, bless him.

‘Trump quietly plotting his own escape to friendly dictatorships: legal expert’