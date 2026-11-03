Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

I am dismayed and detest lots of what has happened Trump 2.0 but I still support him. he is the best we got.

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SimulationCommander
1h

LOL he won't run he'll fight the whole way down.

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