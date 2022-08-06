WINNING!! Federal judge grants COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption to thousands of service members; District Court Judge Matthew McFarland, appointed to the court by former President Trump in 2018
A federal judge in Cincinnati has expanded a temporary exemption to a Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine mandate to cover thousands of service members in the U.S. Air Force and Space Force
It applies to all active-duty, active reserve, reserve, national guard, inductees and appointees of the Air Force and Space Force who are seeking a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate, the documents state.
The order stems from a class-action lawsuit filed in February by 18 active-duty and reservist personnel stationed across the country, including at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
My son is one of 12 unjabbed kids left at West Point. Any little glimmer of hope is welcome! 🙏
Hoping there is something in the legal pipeline to stop the medical personnel mandate. My medical student will be required to get jab soon. We knew this a year plus ago. A year ago I figured oh by next year this illegal immoral mandate will be done. And here we are. FJB. F the media. F pharma. F CDC, FDA and all the destroyers.