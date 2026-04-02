Wishing my Jewish Israeli friends a kosher and joyous Passover! Praises POTUS Trump for an effort to explain the Iran war today as Trump's approval now down to 31% on economy as Trump vows
to hit Iran harder as Iran; As the war entered its 33rd day, new missile strikes were reported in Iran, Israel, and the Gulf states, including Kuwait, where a US naval base was reportedly targeted.
‘Meanwhile, Trump has claimed that Iran’s president wanted a ceasefire, which Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has refuted.’
‘CNN Poll: Trump’s approval rating on the economy hits a new low’
‘A month of war has shown the strategic failure of attacking Iran
What the US and Israel saw as a quick campaign, Iran sees as a fight for survival. Costs are rising and the end is nowhere in sight.’
‘And yet one thing is clear even through that fog. Nearly everyone involved senses that the catastrophe is widening. The war is no longer perceived as a contained clash with neat limits. It is increasingly seen as a chain reaction whose radius keeps expanding politically, militarily, economically, and psychologically. The fear now is not only of more destruction, more displacement, and more regional destabilization. It is also of the point at which escalation crosses into something far darker, including the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe. That fear may still sound extreme to some, but the fact that it is now being spoken aloud at all tells us how dangerous this conflict has become.
The most sobering conclusion is therefore also the simplest. Instead of restoring American authority, a month of war has exposed its limits. Instead of reuniting the Western camp, it has shown how divided and conditional that camp has become. Instead of solving the Iranian question, it has made clear that Iran cannot be dealt with as a mere tactical object. And instead of making the world safer, it has made it more fragmented, more suspicious, more expensive, and more unstable.’
‘After one month of war against Iran, one conclusion stands out more clearly than anything declared in all the press briefings: Neither the US nor Israel entered this confrontation with a plan for a long war.
The campaign was conceived as a short and brutal episode, a shock operation designed to break Iran’s will, force Tehran back to the table on humiliating terms, or in the most ambitious fantasies circulating around Donald Trump’s political circle, trigger internal collapse and perhaps even regime change. Israel’s aim was somewhat different, though complementary. It wanted to inflict the maximum possible damage on Iran’s military and strategic infrastructure, weaken it for years, and reshape the regional balance through force. Yet in the first month of fighting, the central assumption behind both approaches began to collapse. Instead of folding and getting coerced into submission, Iran resisted like a state fighting for survival.’
What doesn’t kill Iran makes it stronger
https://www.rt.com/news/636628-iran-month-of-war/
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one told me seems our new war approach is trying to bluff Iran into giving up...
The USA today launched astronauts to go "back to the moon".... on April Fools Day.
Truly epic gaslighting.