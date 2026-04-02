Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
4d

one told me seems our new war approach is trying to bluff Iran into giving up...

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
4d

The USA today launched astronauts to go "back to the moon".... on April Fools Day.

Truly epic gaslighting.

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