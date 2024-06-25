NATO is dead, a corrupt illegal dangerous entity, and is playing a role repeatedly to take us to world war. If we enter WW III (some say this is actually WW IV) due to the Ukraine-Russia war, we can thank NATO for this…no doubt Biden INC.

We want no US military blood or treasure shed for any of this madness and NATO is going to cause the death of American soldiers. Do you see the use of NATO today? Is Russia a threat to the world? Is China not the threat? Places like Iran? We have allowed the Biden INC. people to create a bogey man that does not exist. Is this more to do with the semi-conductor chips in Taiwan that China must not monopolize? So, we have to send a message to China what we will do if they move on Taiwan? Warped but is this it? Ukraine is among the most corrupt nations on earth but we have no interest there that involves our shedding of US military blood, our treasure, and giving our tax money…so why? if Mexico said it would allow Russia to place troops in Mexico on its borders with USA, should USA not take that as a threat? And move to act then? I would say ‘yes, it is a threat to USA. If Canada did same with Russia, should USA not take it as an overt threat? So why is Russia wrong to NOT want Ukraine to be part of NATO that would allow US and NATO troops in Ukraine on its Russian doorstep? Why? I AM TRYING TO UNDERSTAND.

It is time to end NATO. There is no need, and it is too corrupted. Too dangerous.

The UN, NATO, and WHO are three of the most dangerous DEADLY sinister entities ever created for ‘good’. NATO is a dangerous killer organization, must be gone. In fact, investigated and many charged with crimes and once shown conclusive, hang them. These are illegal entities that operate like the ‘cancer and HIV/AIDS research cure’ industries and entities and agencies, set up only for itself, to give crooks (friends, families, kickbacks, pay backs etc.) jobs and take tax-payer money…it’s a boys club, a club to enrich…it is a fraud…has never done ONE stich of work of any good…and btw, I worked for WHO within the UN structure as both an actual WHO (and PAHO) UN employee and a consultant…I saw inside the belly of the beast, of all that is and was wrong…and could not stay….just as I did inside the belly of the Canadian and US government beast…the technocrat crooks and fraudsters and incompetent dangerous people we have handling our public health policies and decisions…I liken them to killers.