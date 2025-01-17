WolfCub18, subscriber posted this & I think 100% of this is correct, I feel same & this pertains to reports of Susie Wiles (47's CoS pick & pharma lobbyist) daughter now leading a lobby firm in DC
question, are we being played? played by whom? is this 'in your face'? this is a clear conflict of interest with Susie Wiles, I can state it no other way & yes, I anger Trump's orbit but it's a fact
‘Everyone is entitled to make an honest living! But if these reports are accurate about Susie Wiles’s ties to big Farma and this report about her daughter’s lobbying gig, I’m not sure what type of lobbying she will be doing though, but this is borderline conflict of interests in my opinion and I’m ULTRA DARK MAGA! These are the games that’s played in DC, the grass roots did the heavy work to put Trump back in office, now all these people are coming out of the woodwork to grift off our labour and all the abuse that we took from the swamp! Best believe that the MAGA posse will be keeping a close eye on this!’
Tom Renz made strong case in his Substack some months back that Susie was the one responsible for the “good” docs not being able to meet with President Trump. I have been concerned ever since….
Dr. A, you may recall that as soon as Wiles was announced as Trump's Chief of Staff, I posted a comment where I yelled a LOUD GROAN!!! Wiles' appointment reminded me of T45, and his avalanche of horrendous -- some even *criminal* --- appointments, such as Steve Mnuchin. Not mincing words, Wiles is a Globalist CRIMINAL. Sit back and watch as that fact is proven time and again.