WOMEN, real women, must stand up and REFUSE to enter any sports, play any games involving MEN with penises; this MUST stop, WOMEN must say NO & refuse to be abused & relegated by perverted MALES
IMO these are perverted would be rapist men who could be pedophiles too and this must stop; women are women and men are men and no man with a penis is a woman, STOP THIS BULL SH*T!
Dr. A, I agree completely and have been saying this for a long while. I understand how women have worked hard and trained to compete, but they have to take a stand at this point and any time a man pretends to be female and compete with them, they must ALL immediately walk away and not take part in that event, whatever it is. Mr. Fake Woman will be all alone on the track field or in the pool, etc. The female athletes know they will lose against a man, and they gain nothing by participating in a competition with a man. If women refuse to participate enough times, this intrusion into women's sports will eventually end because these pretend women will never have anyone to compete against and then it all ceases to be any sort of competition. Then this perverse movement will lose power. Women must NOT compete when a biological male is trying to compete with them.
Absolutely agree. We don’t don’t have to fight them... we can just not participate 💃