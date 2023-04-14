Women who stay at home, homemakers, to maintain the home, the kids who are young etc.; why the hell can't we as a society compensate her, yes PAY her something for she has stymied her career
IMO, women careers must not suffer because they are at home; if she can manage both then power to her but we must make it so when she steps out to start her family etc., her job is PROTECTED
and when she returns, she starts at least where she left off yet this too is not right; we must finesse the system in a way that she is advanced too; she has gotten older, lost time, yet gave time to the kids which is the most important role any human being can have, and so if she is out for 8 years so to speak, at least we can start her back with a 50% rise in position and advancement, including pay; she must NOT lose all around, we have to celebrate the sacrifice she made and the focus on the home by rewarding her, allow her to have her job back yet in an advanced position too, with pay to reflect, as time should not have stood still for her or handicapped her, NO NO NO!
Can we talk about this??? Please tell me your views! Male and female.
Moms don't suffer staying home, raising children and homeschooling them. They are the ones who benefit along with their children. My wife used to say, "Why would I send him off to school when he turns five? I don't want to miss anything." Each of us worked part-time, so I also got a lot of time with my son helping homeschool him and hanging out. We "suffered" financially, but neither of us cared. We have no regrets. Our son is now 25.
American families did not need two incomes for the first 200 years of this nation. End The Federal Reserve, and they will not again. End welfare, and No Fault divorce. Have children out of wedlock, they will starve. Make Marriage Great again. Make our economy great again.
Oh, the same people who destroyed the family, created No Fault Divorce in 1926. (Trotsky, aka Bronstein).