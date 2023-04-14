Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

The Inmate
Apr 14, 2023Edited

Moms don't suffer staying home, raising children and homeschooling them. They are the ones who benefit along with their children. My wife used to say, "Why would I send him off to school when he turns five? I don't want to miss anything." Each of us worked part-time, so I also got a lot of time with my son helping homeschool him and hanging out. We "suffered" financially, but neither of us cared. We have no regrets. Our son is now 25.

Anti Communist
Apr 14, 2023

American families did not need two incomes for the first 200 years of this nation. End The Federal Reserve, and they will not again. End welfare, and No Fault divorce. Have children out of wedlock, they will starve. Make Marriage Great again. Make our economy great again.

Oh, the same people who destroyed the family, created No Fault Divorce in 1926. (Trotsky, aka Bronstein).

