Look at the photo above, you understand why we cannot rest, we have to find out who the fuckers were, no matter if in Trump orbit, his cabinet, no matter if wealthy Jewish men as we know (many), no matter if RFK Jr. could shed light on who they may be as well as Lutnick et al., we need them to help us locate who the men were who were fucking little girls with Epstein, men in Palm beach, Long island, Hamptons, US congress members, US Senators etc. That photo above should make you seethe. Boil with anger. We need to know why Pom Pom Pam Bambi worked to cover this up.

The Outlaw took drastic steps to ensure RFK Jr. did not move to tamper with any vaccines or try removing the mRNA vaccine. We are told RFK Jr. could have removed and could have stopped the PREP Act but chose not to. The question is, why?

I am told to limit any potential affairs with reporters and women in DC though that near derailed quite early on (due to Bobby Jr.’s ‘sexual demons’) and she had to go the stapling route that CoS Himmler Miller will continue (but nearly took the Tiger and David Duchovny therapeutic route for Bobby Jr. with a 3 back to back episode viewings of ‘The View’ with Whoopi, as word is in therapeutic nympho circles is that it takes a heterosexual male and turns him homosexual, for those not in the know, the latter means man on man anus sex), but be warned, Himmler, Himmler Miller is a different animal.

If you thought RFK Jr. would not continue watching the camera with that plain stare as if clueless and NOT continue expanding and ramping up Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine (as you see he approved it for flu), then hang on to your fishnets and drink for that is exactly what RFK Jr. is now told by CoS Himmler. There will be MORE, many MORE vaccines now being retrofitted to the mRNA platform and thus Himmler Miller would be carrying on the tradition of The Outlaw Wales, just MORE of it. RFK Jr. would continue in their agreement, to use the HHS position to grift and graft with the failed MAHA grift fest, while blocking for POTUS Trump in bringing the mRNA in full flight. He is instructed by CoS Himmler Miller to take zero interviews if it will touch on the lockdowns or mRNA vaccine. I am told others in the openly disqualified Trump cabinet of mainly FOX news BOTOX filled airheads, blonds, inept incompetent dolts, prostrating sycophants, bobble-head crooked thieving yes men and women, will also be subject to Himmler Miller’s tight control of their scrotoms, stapler in hand. Dr-drunk rapist SECDEF Hegseth need not worry as insiders claim he has no testicles and thus the reason for his fetish with manhood and warrior and testosterone of the male troops. Lutnick we are told has one testicles, having given one to Jensen Huang of NVIDIA in exchange for some highly classified sensitive military grade computer chips. Intel and FBI and other law enforcement agencies are examining this closely.