of it!

I would not lie, I want Trump on Rushmore for good, for good he can do! I think he can. Up to January 2020, he was headed there. If you recall, before he fell for the fraud of COVID in March 9th to 15/16th 2020. and locked us down! Imposed lockdowns, allowed it, subjected us to the clown car of morons and sick evil Task Force people save Giroir, and subjected us to the Malone Bourla RFK Jr. Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine.

Trump needed to get proper congressional approval, and he did not, and he has his ass up face down sycophants talking pure bullshit, trying to defend but these are pigs that no amount of lipstick can fix or beautify, for none of what is being done by Trump administration they have the right or authority to do, these things belong to the American people, NOT MAGA…and word is when Democrats take back power everything will be undone…lumber and bricks of ballroom sold to recover the money.

I am no fool, I can support Trump and I do still, catastrophic actions and policies and all e.g. deadly failed fraud PCR manufactured non-pandemic COVID (he did not bring), OWS lockdowns that killed (he approved) and deadly lack of safety non-sterilizing non-neutralizing negatively effective unsafe Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin BioNTech et al. mRNA gene technology so called vaccine, cover up of Epstein pedophilia and high-ranking high-society men in US, Palm Beach settings type, using Pom Pom Pam Bambi, appointing a drunk to lead the FBI and to stonewall, appointing a sexual deviant and drunk to lead the military Hegseth, the deadly failed ICE shootings and disaster by the sex jets mile high girl Noem and her bag man kickback pay off lover Corey et al (shaking down people for DHS contracts)…all of these…do think in him is goodness (I have defended him unless I see proper declarative pedophile evidence, videos, against smears and slander of him e.g. fucking little braces girls with backpacks in Epstein orbit where folk like Lutnick et al. are strongly implicated by failure to testify and what the evidence is suggesting…I do not think Trump was into fucking little girls…NO NO…Epstein et al. were into fucking young girls and these people must be fleshed out and hung once shown it was true…) I think Trump is just a very wayward misguided arrogant hubris egotistical person, player, who has no concern for consequences, operates in his ‘monied’ world, I was always disappointed he used toe bunions and toe bone spurs etc. and academics to not enlist in Viet Nam draft when thousands went and shed blood and died for a fake fraud ‘did not happen’ Gulf of Tonkin incident, I got to be honest, this was a misguided and wrong decision by him…but many did it…dodged the draft…Trump was even outrageous and hubris laden with Stern saying navigating women vaginas and sex in the 60s, 70, 80s were his version of Viet Nam, not getting STDs from them…that he fought and went to View Nam in women vaginas…he said that…that he equated sex with women in the 70s and 80s as Viet Nam, similar to men being blown up by the Cong.

‘Trump on Howard Stern:

Stern: “I feel like a very brave soldier; Stern: every vagina is a landmine, a potential landmine, have we both not been saying that?

Trump: I think so, it is, there is some real danger there; sex with different women is my personal Vietnam…I survived that’…

Stern: every vagina is a landmine, Trump: ‘I think it is, Trump: it is a dangerous world, like Vietnam, I feel like a great brave soldier, this is better than Vietnam, I have been so lucky’

I sure want this entire interview for I want to hear all Trump stated here…

I found this interview with Stern stunning, this is Trump talking free with Stern…I need to study this some more. Would Trump say this again, like would he say para ‘I can grab women by the pussy’…again? Trump avoided the draft I think if I am correct citing bunions or spurs on his toes, feet? I think so and thus he was fortunate for many of our very people, men, young boys, the best of us, did not return home…today lie in military cemeteries in Europe…I did not understand the analogy that sex with women and their vaginas was his personal Vietnam navigating landmines etc. I guess Stern got guests on and damaged them too with the questions yet the guests dug holes for themselves. I find this interview very offensive to be honest. But this is Trump.

Thing I appreciated about Trump is how candid he is and was.

but here he is leading our military and using it as the ONLY means today to show strength, Bush Jr. did it but went from 90% approval to near zero by the time Obama took over…we would have elected a fucking money to get Bush out…Trump best be careful his actions to not decimate the Republican party especially purging it for only MAGA representatives, the American people DO NOT want MAGA…

so again, I agree with none of it, no ballroom unless you got approval and the American people asked for that, no ARCH, no dollar bill, no signature, none of it, for Trump ran on he was different, was going to keep us out of war, was a different Republican and will make America Great Again…I don’t see it. MAGA is a grift fest as is MAHA with RFK Jr. to get into your pants for your money.

Unless Trump comes to the nation and asks us to weigh in, and get congress approval, as these are transformational moves and IMO only benefits him, his name, his money, then this is wrong and grift.

Grift and graft. Cannot be defended.

Topped off by the Iran failed war and his sons getting into military drone contracts etc. seems all these folk, Palm Beach folk making money on the tax-payer and on pain and suffering e.g. making GAZA and board of peace into condos and malls. How is this possible?

If you tried to harm Trump and I am near, I will put you down and kill you…I will defend him and I will defend people who are harmed…I like Trump, I worked hard to get him re-elected in all those swing states, rust belts, yes, me, Mayor Deb, Tom et al. we helped bring the Christian vote…with others. I will do again. But I can say when what he is doing is wrong and grift and just plain fucked up. He is my POTUS and I love and support him and want him on Rushmore but lots of what is being done term 2 cannot be defended.

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