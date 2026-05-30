Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
39m

I think it is just grift, same in Biden, but this Trump 2.0 admin takes it to a different level. sorry and I support him

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

I want him on Rushmore....but nothing yet warrants it, he is not transformational like George et al....yet...can he get there? yes, potentially....your view?

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