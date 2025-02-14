Word is daddy Trump may put SECDEF Hegseth on the naughty chair for a huge EFF up on international stage? first stint at bat as went about as well as his axe throwing career where he near killed
the drummer! “This was a huge fuckup by Hegseth. There’s no walking back his initial comments that Ukraine won’t join NATO or gain back all the territory lost since 2014. He wrote Putin a big check
that has already been cashed. Maybe don’t make an unqualified Fox News host @SecDef?”
Do you think an EFF up? By Pete?
I agree when I heard the remarks in that he did not clear it with daddy T and daddy T must have been furious. Point is he ceded leverage to Russia without gaining any concessions. ‘He wrote Putin a big check that has already been cashed.’
Clean up on isle 7 is needed and some repeated cleanup.
What is interesting is that it seems that Trump said what Hegseth said but in a different way which is that Ukraine is NOT getting into NATO. Thing is, we did not need a 3-year war to tell us this, you knew, and I knew. Hell, the world knew. That was just a huge kickback Ponzi scheme to kill a bunch of people and enrich all those involved, including Republicans in Senate and congress and Democrats.
Is this just Hegseth speaking OUT OF TURN? Did not clear it with Big POPA first?
Thing is Pete said it, then reversed it, but Trump said it too. Maybe he was slapped to not EVER ever ever speak out of turn. Pete is finding out he is NOT daddy T and does not have that gravitas and has not yet earned his wings. Clarence has not yet given him his wings.
Pat Ryan 🇺🇸 on X: "Hegseth had his first real test on the world stage yesterday. It went about as well as his axe throwing career. https://t.co/XkcubRdx0H" / X
Walk back:
Pete Hegseth Roasted Over ‘Huge F*ck Up’ and Clean Up on Ukraine Negotiations: ‘Amateur Hour’
Hegseth is just being a realist. I agree with what he said, and Russia won't negotiate without getting what Hegseth said.
Besides, what, is Trump the only one who can say allegedly stupid things?
I'm all for the SECDEF on this one.
I heard the same from someone else in the admin, I think it was the White House Spokesperson, but it may of been Sec of State or another, someone who was a recent guest on the Clay and Buck show. I fail to see how stating the obvious, hell it has been obvious for a couple of years now, is an issue. It has been reported that Putin offered a deal early on in the war but that then British PM Boris Johnson scuttled the deal. It seems to me that Russia has long been open to an end to the war but too many in the West, in our own congress, both parties, are getting too much in kickbacks to let the war end. I see Sec Defense’s statements as putting pressure on these corrupt PoS’s to accept peace in Ukraine.