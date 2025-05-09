Some say you are caving POTUS Trump, I disagree, this is smart by you and shows leadership! You are doing what is best and correcting midstream to lessen the pain on Americans…great move! Ballsy.

What is your opinion? I like Trump’s flexibility here…even leadership.

‘The Trump administration is weighing a plan to slash the 145% tariff on Chinese imports by more than half — effective as soon as next week — as top US and China officials head to Switzerland for high-level trade negotiations, The Post has learned.

Specifically, US officials are discussing a proposal to lower President Trump’s punishing levy on China goods to between 50% and 54% as they begin what promise to be lengthy talks to hammer out a trade agreement, sources close to the negotiations said.

Meanwhile, trade taxes on neighboring south Asian countries would be cut to 25%, the source added.

“They are going to be bringing it down to 50% while the negotiations are ongoing,” the source said of the trade tax on China.’

Exclusive | US weighs plan to slash China tariffs to as low as 50% as soon as next week: sources