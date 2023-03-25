‘Grace Schara

WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY

&

AMAZING GRACE



By Julie Grimstad

March 21, 2023



A joyful heart is the health of the body,

but a depressed spirit dries up the bones.

~ Proverbs 17:22



Today is World Down Syndrome Day.



Few babies with Down syndrome and other chromosome disorders survive the womb. Most of them are victims of abortion, an evil permitted by a culture that measures the value of life in terms of “perfection” and “the ability to contribute to society”. Nevertheless, the families of children with Down syndrome and other chromosome disorders almost universally state that their children bring them immense joy. Surely bringing joy, in a world gripped by so much depression, anxiety, and anger, is one of the greatest contributions to society that anyone can make!



Meet Amazing Grace



Recently, I received a call from Scott Schara, the father of Grace. Scott explained how his 19-year-old daughter who had Down syndrome was killed in a hospital that followed the government’s Covid treatment protocol. The tragic story of her death and the beautiful story of her life are both told on the website www.OurAmazingGrace.net. This website was created “to help wake us up to what’s happening in many hospitals today and turn us to the only One who can truly fix this mess.” That is an extremely important message. I urge you to visit Grace’s website and learn more. However, today is a day to celebrate the lives of people with Down syndrome and Grace’s brief life is truly worth celebrating.



Grace was the heart of her family. Her mother, Cindy, wrote in her obituary, “She had a way of brightening up a room just by her presence. Many have told us they will miss her bright, contagious smile, her happy laugh, her silly antics as she was always trying to sneak up behind someone, her sharp mind and her generous nature. Those things and so much more will be hard to live without. Having Grace here with us was like having a bit of heaven on earth.”



Standing with the Down Syndrome Community



Today, HALO stands with the worldwide Down syndrome community, seeking full inclusion for people with Down syndrome in all areas of life. In particular, because of HALO’s special concern for the medically vulnerable, we advocate for better access to good medical care, as well as protection for the lives of people with Down Syndrome, born and preborn.’