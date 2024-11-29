World Health Organization in 2020 stood AGAINST Remdesivir yet CDC, FDA, NIH etc. made it America's 'standard of care' & it killed people, blew up kidneys & livers, why did the FDA, Fauci, Hahn do
this? WHO's expert panel on Remdesivir for Hospitalized patients with COVID-19, regardless of disease severity "We suggest against administering remdesivir in addition to standard care."
‘The GDG panel found a lack of evidence that remdesivir improved outcomes that matter to patients such as reduced mortality, need for mechanical ventilation, time to clinical improvement and others.’
We suggest against administering remdesivir in addition to standard care.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Will ANYONE be held accountable for the millions of deaths & disabilities caused by those who did the evil deeds, not just Remdesivir, in this lifetime? Honest question.
Money and power over others are not sufficient explanations for what has happened and is still happening throughout the medical industry, as well as Marxist ideologies overtaking western governments and the ongoing instigations of global wars. Some insightful people have posited metaphysical forces exist and the ascendant evil being responsible for this pervasive malevolence. This seems to be a more relevant explanation especially given the divine forces of good that prevailed recently with the massive success of President Trump.