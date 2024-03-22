World War 4 (WW IV) is coming (WW III is over), and it will be fought on American soil, by Americans, as Americans; America will need to purge itself of the filth that has accumulated due to the high-
crime bandits that abound. Sadly, IMO, looking on, forces are at play 24/7 working to destroy USA and make her into a 3rd world hellhole shithole like Yemen, North Africa, Middle East; STAND UP!
Americans will stand up soon. It is bubbling.
As Americans move to secure life, property. America. Legally.
The greatest nation, idea on earth.
Please be careful not to step into the trap. The NWO wants the US to have a civil war. The immigrants haven't done anything, it's all speculation. Maybe we can even get them on our side. We must not fall victim to paranoia and create a tinder box that could flare up in no time. Having wars is totally playing by "their" game. Let's be smarter?
I agree and also I am concerned Trump with all the stress he must be under for all these ludicrous charges with such serious ramifications will suffer a stroke or heart attack and IMO he is the only one who can save us.