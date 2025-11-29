Would Hegseth be tried for murder by Democrats when then return to power?: “Mark my words: It may take some time, but Americans will be prosecuted for this, either as a war crime or outright murder.”
'Kill everybody': Pete Hegseth order blasted by lawmakers as 'blatantly illegal'; what is your view? This reporting troubles me! I am hoping all was done above board legit & not to hurt Trump
Powerful Republican Turns on Pentagon Pete’s ‘Kill’ Orders
‘Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly delivered an order in the first attack on a suspected drug boat that lawmakers have blasted as excessive and “blatantly illegal.”
President Donald Trump’s Pentagon chief ordered a missile attack on the boat Sept. 2 off the Trinidad coast, but intelligence analysts and military leaders watching drone footage of the strike realized after the smoke cleared there were two survivors clinging to the wreckage – and the Washington Post reported that Hegseth gave another verbal directive.
“The order was to kill everybody,” said a source with direct knowledge of the situation. Later the same day, Trump released a redacted 29-second video of the Sept. 2 attack, which didn’t show the follow-up strike, but one person who saw the live feed said people would be horrified if the entire video was made public.
Joint Special Operations Command, or JSOC, reported to the White House that the “double-tap,” or follow-on strike, was intended to sink the boat and remove a possible hazard to other ships, and not to kill survivors, and a similar explanation was given to lawmakers in closed-door briefings.’
“The idea that wreckage from one small boat in a vast ocean is a hazard to marine traffic is patently absurd, and killing survivors is blatantly illegal,” said Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), a Marine Corps veteran and Trump critic who was briefed on the strikes with other members of the House Armed Services Committee. “Mark my words: It may take some time, but Americans will be prosecuted for this, either as a war crime or outright murder.”
Hegseth order on first Caribbean boat strike, officials say: Kill them all
As two men clung to a stricken, burning ship targeted by SEAL Team 6, the Joint Special Operations commander followed the defense secretary’s order to leave no survivors.
‘Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a spoken directive, according to two people with direct knowledge of the operation. “The order was to kill everybody,” one of them said.
A missile screamed off the Trinidad coast, striking the vessel and igniting a blaze from bow to stern. For minutes, commanders watched the boat burning on a live drone feed. As the smoke cleared, they got a jolt: Two survivors were clinging to the smoldering wreck.’
The New York Times reported in October that Mr. Maduro had offered the United States a significant stake in the country’s oil fields, along with a host of other opportunities for American companies, in an effort to defuse tensions. But Mr. Maduro sought to remain in power, and the U.S. officials cut off those discussions early last month.
A White House spokeswoman declined to comment on the call between Mr. Trump and Mr. Maduro. The Venezuelan government did not respond to a request for comment. Two people close to the Venezuelan government confirmed that a direct call between the two leaders had taken place. They did not want to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.
What the call ultimately means for the administration’s approach to Mr. Maduro remains to be seen. Mr. Trump has a long history of engaging in dual tracks with adversaries, with discussions on one track and threats of force on the other. The Trump administration has been using missile strikes to bomb Venezuelan boats that U.S. officials say have been trafficking drugs.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/senate-committee-vows-vigorous-oversight-in-killing-of-boat-strike-survivors/ar-AA1Roqyy
"Kill everyone"? How about asking, should we be killing *ANYONE* in the manner it's being done?
Suppose - just suppose - that some of the boats and it's occupants that have been blasted out of the water are, in fact, innocent. How would we know? Because our government "says so"? Really?
So, they don't ever lie? It isn't possible that they're concealing their *true* motive with a "drug war" cover story? Would you bet your life on that? Would you? Really? I sure wouldn't!!!
In an Empire of Non-Stop Lies and Corruption, how can we know for sure? I'll leave it at that.