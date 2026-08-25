mineral shipments from Ontario”…Ford says Canada is not for sale. Is this just posturing? How did it come to this?
Canada set to announce retaliatory tariffs as Trump tells its leaders to ‘fall in line’
‘TORONTO (AP) — Canada will announce retaliatory tariffs against the United States on Tuesday after relations deteriorated sharply Monday, with President Donald Trump telling Canadian leaders to “fall in line” or face consequences “far WORSE” than existing tariffs and Prime Minister Mark Carney accusing Washington of trying to subordinate Canada.
Trump also threatened new 50% tariffs on Canadian vehicles, auto parts and steel, while Carney said U.S. trade demands showed Washington wanted to “destroy our major industries,” including autos, steel and aluminum.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
President Trump threatened to change the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America,” in the latest escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Canada after trade negotiations between the two countries collapsed.
Proving Canada is not what it used to be. Threatening the people of the US is not retaliation against tariffs, it’s declaring war on the American people. Shows falling into the hands of the CCP makes them dangerous.