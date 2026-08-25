Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

President Trump threatened to change the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America,” in the latest escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Canada after trade negotiations between the two countries collapsed.

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MissLadyK
42m

Proving Canada is not what it used to be. Threatening the people of the US is not retaliation against tariffs, it’s declaring war on the American people. Shows falling into the hands of the CCP makes them dangerous.

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