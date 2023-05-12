Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Christine
May 12, 2023

The whole “vaccines are safe” narrative for the past 200 years is actually based on an assumption that all the vaccines are safe.

There is actually no credible large-scale post-marketing study for any vaccine used in the US today that actually backs up this claim.

It’s all based on faith in seriously flawed studies.

There isn’t a credible post-marketing objective epidemiological study for any vaccine in the US. That’s right. Not a single one.

The whole “vaccines are safe” narrative is built on belief and seriously flawed studies, and not on proper objective epidemiological studies which could have been easily done but were not.

If we cannot prove safety at the level of <1 death per 10M doses in children, we should not be vaccinating more kids (or adults) until we have done the proper post-marketing safety study on the kids we’ve already vaccinated.

The fact that no state is willing to do the study but is at the same time still recommending that kids (and adults) get vaccinated should be deeply troubling to everyone.

It is a symptom of a seriously out-of-control medical community that cares more about following directives from the CDC than patient safety.

The rationale for vaccinating kids (and adults) is nonsensical.

The narrative that vaccines are safe is built on belief and/or flawed studies, not on data.

Steve Kirsch

Me: Death or Injuries and later death by vaccines are self proven, where is the medical proof that vaccines work, or they are just genocide on a major scale?

Condone vaccines, condone Genocide, until proven otherwise.

Bilbo'sBitch
May 13, 2023

Some cuck here on substack has posted that "CHINA" created mRNA ... well

BULL FUCKING SHIT

mRNA was invented by DOD-CIA MIL in 1980's and yes MALONE was the father, and yes MIL says it was always a fucking bio-weapon

Last year TRUDEAU sold the patents for mRNA to China, so they can make it to sell to kill more goyim in the WEST, its true that NOBODY in ASIA does mRNA its only for culling the white-trash in the west, and black&brown trash in North-America.

mRNA mil history

https://bilbobitch.substack.com/p/playing-god-directional-evolution

Canada sells CHINA the license to make mRNA, Trudeau gets paid $500M USD for services rendered, total deals 10's of billions of USD

https://bilbobitch.substack.com/p/trudeau-recently-sold-the-mrna-patents

