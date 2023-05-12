Would some of these kids go on to suffer cardiac arrest & sudden death due to COVID mRNA technology vaccine-induced myocarditis? McCullough says YES, I say YES; Yasuhara et al.'s review/meta-analysis
23 observational studies n=854 individuals (mean age 16) with COVID vaccine-associated myopericarditis; 90.3% male, greatest incidence after second dose (74.4%); 15.6% with LV systolic dysfunction
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36469338/
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter
‘cardiac magnetic resonance imaging revealed late gadolinium enhancement in 87.2% (95% CI, 79.8%-94.7%) of patients. Although 92.6% (95% CI, 87.8%-97.3%) of patients were hospitalized and 23.2% (95% CI, 11.7%-34.7%) of patients required ICU admission’
‘At this point, most of us are aware that one of the most common side-effects of COVID-19 vaccinations is a condition called myocarditis, an inflammation of the middle wall of the heart. But precisely what does this mean for cardiac function? And in whom are these side-effects most common?
A recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics set out to answer these questions [1]. Using a technique called a meta-analysis (the gold standard of scientific research), the researchers pooled 23 studies, examining 854 total patients aged 12-20 who had suffered vaccine-induced myopericarditis. From the data, they extracted trends regarding demographics, severity of outcomes, and the impacts on various features of cardiac function.
Young Men After Second Dose are Most Vulnerable
When it comes to vaccine-induced inflammation of the heart, it appears that young men are most vulnerable. In this study, 90% of patients were males, the average age of whom was 16. The study authors didn’t offer any hypothesis as to why this is the case.
Further, researchers found that most cases (74.4%) occurred about two to three days after the second dose.
Subjective Symptoms and Objective Markers
The most common symptoms seen in patients were chest pain (84%), fever (45%) and headaches (33%). In terms of measurable cardiac dysfunction, the two most important findings were left ventricular dysfunction (present in 16% of patients), and late gadolinium enhancement (present in 87% of patients).
Left ventricular dysfunction (LVD) occurs when one of the chambers at the bottom of the heart loses its ability to pump blood to the vital organs.
Late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) is an imaging technique that uses a contrast agent (gadolinium) to enhance the clarity of MRI imaging to visualize scarring on ventricles.
Both LVD and LGE are established risk factors for sudden cardiac death [2,3]. While there were no deaths observed in the patients followed in this study, the researchers did not long-term follow ups. According to Dr. Peter McCullough, Cardiologist and Chief Scientific Officer at TWC, “as a cardiologist, I would infer that some of these children will go on and suffer cardiac arrest and sudden death.”
Vaccine Type Matters
In their analysis, the researchers examined patients who had received the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine and mRNA-1273 (Moderna). Interestingly, 97.5% of patients analyzed had taken the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.’
https://www.twc.health/blogs/news/cardiac-outcomes-after-vaccine-induce-myocarditis?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=campaign&utm_campaign=TWC%20Roundup%205.11.23&utm_content=Read%20more%20on%20the%20studies%20here&_kx=rleG6WH-PZhOB3c24Xpg18-mbomOVSUP95BIG1A2SR4%3D.ST4mu9
The whole “vaccines are safe” narrative for the past 200 years is actually based on an assumption that all the vaccines are safe.
There is actually no credible large-scale post-marketing study for any vaccine used in the US today that actually backs up this claim.
It’s all based on faith in seriously flawed studies.
There isn’t a credible post-marketing objective epidemiological study for any vaccine in the US. That’s right. Not a single one.
The whole “vaccines are safe” narrative is built on belief and seriously flawed studies, and not on proper objective epidemiological studies which could have been easily done but were not.
If we cannot prove safety at the level of <1 death per 10M doses in children, we should not be vaccinating more kids (or adults) until we have done the proper post-marketing safety study on the kids we’ve already vaccinated.
The fact that no state is willing to do the study but is at the same time still recommending that kids (and adults) get vaccinated should be deeply troubling to everyone.
It is a symptom of a seriously out-of-control medical community that cares more about following directives from the CDC than patient safety.
The rationale for vaccinating kids (and adults) is nonsensical.
The narrative that vaccines are safe is built on belief and/or flawed studies, not on data.
Steve Kirsch
Me: Death or Injuries and later death by vaccines are self proven, where is the medical proof that vaccines work, or they are just genocide on a major scale?
Condone vaccines, condone Genocide, until proven otherwise.
