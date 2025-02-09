Would you like a turbo cancer with that?

‘Although it might have been quiet on this substack for a few weeks there has been a lot of activity in the background which takes time to collate, and so here we are.

Today’s article is hopefully going to answer the question about whether "Turbo Cancer” (a) exists and (b) is a consequence, or possible consequence of the imposition of a genetic vaccine platform on the global population.

Turbo Cancer is a Myth: Wikipedia

The first thing that need clearing up is “where did the Turbo Cancer phrase come from?” If you’re in the field you might think this is a made up term but it really exemplifies the idea of a rapidly progressive cancer, that is one that is progressing or spreading much faster than you would be used to. Most oncologists know how the cancers they treat progress and so can give you an idea of what to expect. A prostate cancer in an elderly person for instance would normally take years to progress, so getting growing secondaries in a few months would be unusual. Similarly for a small breast cancer that was surgically removed or treated with radiotherapy which would be expected to be cured with the first line of treatment. So you would think “Turbo Cancer” would be embedded in the oncologists lexicon from old, but it isn’t. In fact the first mentions were coming from twitter towards the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023. Here is Dr Charles Hoffe talking about it back in January 2023 as a relatively new phenomenon. Now Charles is a family doctor rather than an oncologist, but there were certainly oncologists noticing a pattern of rapidly progressive cancers around that time, such as the highly respected Angus Dalgleish who was basically forced out of his position for talking about it, and more recently James Royle a colorectal surgeon who clearly laid out the evolution of this new phenomenon on John Campbell’s Youtube channel here

Here’s Angus Dalgleish talking about it in more depth on Sky News on the 24th November here So if it wasn’t a term in common use in oncology (it still doesn’t appear on PubMed) and oncologists were talking about it in early 2023, surely it’s actually a thing? Well not according to Wikipedia. Here’s what it says as of today:

Ah, well that seals it then. It’s an “anti-vaccination conspiracy theory”. Because wikipedia articles like this are written by oncologists and scientists aren’t they? Well here is the author, Guy Chapman, moose knuckle included.

The Big Guns Roll In

Presumably the discussions on twitter sparked the interest of the pharma cartel because Helen Petousis-Harris (New Zealand’s chief “vaccinologist”) soon rolled up in her Pfizer sponsored virtual Bentley to debunk us all by creating a new substack account just to embarrass us all on our own turf. Then fell completely flat on her face.

Helen Petousis-Harris debut substack dedicated to “antivaxxers and conspiracy theorists”. Lollipops, stars, rainbows and spirals have been added by me because the substack itself is so dull

So, who is Helen Petousis-Harris?

And here she is explaining the mechanism of action with those fluffy and friendly lipid nanoparticles (the things that get the RNA - and the residual DNA that they forgot to clean up - directly into your cells) but failing to mention that transfection (the delivery of foreign genetic material into your cells

The Merieux foundation credit themselves with the Brazilian meningitis vaccination drive in 1974 failing to remember that meningitis cases and deaths

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Merieux Foundation Alain Merieux and his wife at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024

So what does the data say?

There are only two options in this space, either Helen Petousis-Vaccinology and her cronies with their pharma sponsored diplomas are correct, or there is a real risk of cancer related to the genetic vaccine platform.

That’s right. They did absolutely nothing. Actually worse than nothing because they

That’s it. Carry on. Nothing to see here. And no safety monitoring.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed

December 4, 2022

And independent analyst

To make this problem even harder to solve, no country provides real time cancer data.

As you can see from the graph, which looks at only the events in the hospital statistics that are

Now don’t you just feel safe?

Is it plausible that mRNA vaccines cause cancer?

So putting this another way, the question you should be asking, knowing now that the regulators never test for carcinogenicity (the ability of a drug to induce cancer)…

Well, there is “no evidence” because you specifically didn’t look for it.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed

October 7, 2023

Following on from the post last week that has currently been read by nearly 50,000 people and appeared in one form or other in the Spectator and the Daily Expose….

And just to reinforce the point here is a slide from

And what are those mechanisms?

Mechanisms of oncogenesis per Guleria & Sambyal 2023

And if you really want to know how complex this can be our friend

On that slide is just

And yes, again, it’s a gene therapy. The

"Turbo cancer is a myth" is fake news written by a guy who has no qualifications to write it. There are a myriad of mechanisms for the COVID genetic vaccines to cause cancer or accelerate existing cancer. The presence of plasmid DNA contamination is the most important factor making these therapies high risk for cancer. The authorities are not looking for increases in cancer incidence but the data that exist shows that cancers have increased already. High profile scientists are brought out to suppress this information but without any knowledge of the mechanisms involved

Don’t take our word for it

Although genetic therapies don’t need to change your DNA to have their effect, the presence of such massive

And yet again, I don’t want you just to take my word for this - the pharma corporations

And not only did they know about this problem (well this is just one mechanism, there are so many others) they deliberately hid it by hiding the dangerous parts of the plasmid map (the blueprint for making the RNA) that they submitted to the regulators in every country. It’s not even an accident - you can’t generate these maps from standard software without them

Furthermore, the plasmid contamination problem that Pfizer tried to hide in this way was known about by the FDA two decades ago.

That’s right. Ignoring the fact that

But Helen Petousis-Harris says vaccines prevent cancers!

Well now we know what we know let’s go back to the NZ Queen of vaccinology’s statement above:

The Women’s Health Initiative was one of the few independent non-pharma large studies and demonstrated that pharma had been misrepresenting the risks of breast cancer associated with HRT for years.

So I guess in one way she is right. If you don’t look for cancers and hide your head in the sand you won’t find them. This has a legal term -

Yet we recently found out the true character of Petousis-Harris after a

…following which she promptly deleted her twitter account then reactivated her account later with a change of name to the ridiculous “Trash Trawler”. No I’m not kidding (you can trace twitter accounts by various methods to show it’s the same account).

This single unnecessary and ridiculous act demonstrated that Helen Petousis-Harris was prepared to fabricate an article to get her way and totally vindicates Dr Sin Han Lee.

And of course the GVDN finds that the COVID vaccines are perfectly safe. Which might have something to do with the fact that the GVDN is part of the “Vaccine Safety Net” which is another conglomerate of organisations that include the “Vaccine Confidence Project” whose

And the reason that we know that the GVDN data,

In case you don’t know why that’s a problem you would have to read the last article about synthetic data sets curated and cleaned by pharma companies and regurgitated by academics who have no idea whether they are fake or not.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed

December 15, 2024

Anyway, back to our GVDN chief Helen. Here she is in 2021 on mainstream TV telling the population that despite people dying after the vaccine it’s not related to the vaccine. Because there is no chance that any of these vaccinologists will admit that any vaccine may cause deaths. [2:19]

But the “Global Vaccine Data Network” is totally superfluous and seems to be an obvious front for Pharma, who can use it to push their cleaned up version of thae

So on one hand we have Helen Petousis-Harris’s GSK-backed groups telling us that there are no deaths from COVID vaccines. And on the other the official VAERS data reporting portal telling us that there are at least 50x the number of death reports made to official government reporting portals. I wonder who we should believe?

And in the cancer section, just to reaffirm that the author (Helen) doesn’t actually understand this (and why she deleted her tweets and then twitter account) she quotes this graph to “prove that there is no increase in cancers” (contrary to the ABS and AIHW data that I have shown).

It looks like a slam dunk for Helen except for the fact that she didn’t read the bit on the right of her own graph that says

Yet here is the actual death certificate data (the only other up-to-date cancer related data available) sourced from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

ABS doctors certified deaths 2017 to 2023 with trendline showing a significant and sustained rise from 2021 src: https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/health/causes-death/provisional-mortality-statistics/jan-2024

So we have multiple official source data telling us that there has been a significant increase in cancer incidence and cancer deaths since 2021, and the only source telling us that there isn’t is controlled by Pharma and some guy with a moose knuckle.

Well according to

… and the irony of this whitewashing of the COVID vaccine and turbo cancers question became stark just a few months later when Adele died at 44 of what appears to be a very rapidly progressive cancer. Bear in mind that it is very unusual to succumb so quickly to cancer in this age group because of their ability to tolerate the most aggressive treatments.

The frustration of course is that those of us that are trying to find out why there is a sudden increase in cancers, particularly in the small but significant number of rapidly progressive cancers reported, are thwarted by the very groups that are supposed to be independent.

“But vaccines prevent cancer - look at HPV and Hepatitis”

In this last section I’m just going to address this common call from the “vaccinologists” armed with their 2-week diplomas. To remind you I’ll requote our Helen from earlier.

Dr Ah Kahn Syed

·

So it’s not enough to say “this treatment prevents death from road accidents in the Amazon forest” if it increases your risk of death from snake bites.

The arguments for the lack of significant impact to date of the HPV vaccine are too complex for this article but it just goes to show that preventing cancer is multi-factorial and not as simple as people like Larry Ellison or Tedros might think. For instance if reliance on HPV vaccination has the effect of discouraging screening (which is

Note that this information is buried in the supplementary data, it’s not front and centre. And note also that this is a similar bait-and-switch that we showed the pharma companies pulling in the

Are Turbo Cancers Real Then?

Well I think there is enough information in this article for you to have made a decision on this. That comes down to whether you believe the sparse data that the government are unable to hide against the data that you are freely given but is underpinned by the very corporations that make the drugs.

3 In Nazi Germany (and many other collectivist regimes) the public is sold on the idea that healthcare and security will be included as part of the package. For your safety. Because if you give you autonomy up to the government they will look after you, obviously. https://www.pressreader.com/usa/the-saline-couriereEf37/20210107/281590948195714

4 AIHW collated data include R code to collate from AIHW DRG data cube files (need to be saved as csv for each year with name AIHW_DRG_yyyy.csv) Aihw Separations 2015 2022 397KB ∙ XLSX file Download

6 Full conversation with references here https://chatgpt.com/share/679dc20f-ab94-8005-942b-0ab63d1710f2

'

