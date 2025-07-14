First let me state, take for instance this photo above, not because someone is in a photo with you or knows you or you know them or are friends, does not mean you engage in their sordid illicit lifestyle or actions. No. Far from it. Yet you may. But unless you bring proof and real evidence, I think all this talk about Trump being a pedo or in the Epstein videos or files doing illicit things is wrong, misguided, and must be stopped.

I do not know who is in the Epstein files etc. or on the plane or any of it. I certainly do not know if Trump is there. I do not. I argue unless someone has proof of anything, stop debasing and slandering etc. 47. I just know what we know so far paints an ugly disturbing picture re Epstein, and that something stinks to high heavens. Something is being covered up and the MAGA base is not having it. I caution people about aspersions when you do not have proof. Names, lives, reputations can be damaged terribly. Wrongfully. Stop smearing POTUS Trump.

Now to the point at hand.

Yes, the deepstate swamp is succeeding, the swamp is prevailing, the Military-Biopharmaceutical complex is winning. Never missed a step.

Yes, FDA under Makary (and RFK Jr.) betrayed USA, committed a grave catastrophic betrayal approving full BLA of Spikevax, Moderna’s deadly Malone Bancel Bourla et al. deadly gene based LNP delivery platform mRNA ‘unnecessary’ vaccine, that is not needed in infants or children. Fraught with toxicity and risk.

I did applaud Pom Pom Pam for pulling back the Pfizer Corruption charge and dropping it against heroic Dr. Moore as they were terrorizing him needlessly and wrongfully when he was stopping the Malone Bourla et al. weapon of mass destruction mRNA transfection shot, for he, Moore, is guilty of actually helping his patients. Saving lives. He deserves a prize. Moore is a kind of hero. Not using the word too loosely.

Moreover, HHS, FDA, NIH, CDC…any one of the health officials, including RFK Jr., high or lower level, are misleading and lying to the nation talking about running more studies. That is utter BS, bullocks, garbage drivel. They know that once baseline risk, population risk is so low in a population, as to infection or disease, that you cannot run a comparative effectiveness clinical study as you CANNOT detect any meaningful differences across trial arms, even if you have optimal randomization (sequence generation), optimal sample size, study ran to completion, optimal outcome event number, allocation concealment, double, triple blinding including of outcome assessors and analysts, baseline balance across groups, no stopping for benefit else risk stopping at a random high, no selective reporting, minimal if any conflicts of interest etc.

Running new studies is impossible yet all the evidence is available NOW.

BTW, Trump for NOBEL, this is my best sense now.

How bad did the RNC and DNC at their election conventions do and what deception to the public? That the COVID non-pandemic fraud, PCR created lie of an asymptomatic transmission spread lie, is and was covered up, NO mention, where the Republicans in the RNC in Milwaukee convention refused to speak anything about COVID or the lockdowns or the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Moderna BioNTech Pfizer Sahin mRNA vaccine, NOTHING, same as the Democrats at their convention…nothing at their DNC convention so both people in the Trump one first administration and the Biden administration have skated and escaped accountability after their policies and actions killed people!

POTUS Trump is in a position to get accountability and justice on Epstein and all the connected high-society people, the congress persons involved, the Senators, the rich folk, the interconnected incestuous peoples…and the fraud non-pandemic COVID and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA Pfizer et al. vaccine…over to you POTUS Trump, you can do something…something about all those health officials, the deepstate, the medical doctors, the health agency heads etc. who took actions that ended up killing innocent people…for a fraud non-made up pandemic partly devised to topple your re-election 2020…

the MAGA base is outraged by the cover up re Epstein and also outraged as to the cover up re OWS lockdowns and the deadly mRNA vaccine. The HHS, CDC, FDA, CDC people you nominated and appointed are pulling fuzz balls from between their toes…these are clear clowns, pimping off taxpayer money and to grift off the appointments…your legacy will be destroyed Sir. Time to step up and do the right thing on BOTH these vexing issues. I trust you POTUS Trump, I think, I do, that you seek to do good. It is core to make USA the best and I do think Trump can do that still. I have hope in your next steps POTUS Trump. I want you on Rushmore for great deeds. I also have some hope and admire RFK Jr. but I sense he is already (good man IMO) drained by the swamp. RFK Jr. is de-balled. Wiles et al. (the inner orbit) silenced him and placed him in chains. I however still have hope in him. I support RFK Jr. but know he is beyond his depth.

The music is slowing, and the question is who will get a chair?

Again, are they in that photo laughing at us? Is the joke on us? Add V Prasad to that photo of jesters, save RFK Jr.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.