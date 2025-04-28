I find fascinating a discussion to have. What is your view? Does the SCOTUS have any rule over if congress or POTUS can suspend habeas and is this the only route? Now. Can a POTUS do this? Is this an EXTRAORDINARY situation as per constitution? My reading suggests that ONLY the writ of habeas can be suspended and NOT the Constitution. Can 47 suspend habeas ONLY for the criminal illegals? I am not talking about people illegally in the US, but the illegals who committed serious crimes etc.? As well as can habeas be suspended for ALL illegals, criminals or not?

‘Trump Administration Must Seek to Return Another Wrongly Deported Man, Judge Rules

A second ruling finds that the government wrongly sent a man to an El Salvador prison under wartime law despite legal protections’