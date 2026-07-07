being…that types…so thanks for the back sided under the table potential stuff this due may be linked to like Corey (Noem’s lover, you know Noem, the one wanting to put sex beds on DHS planes and taking our 220 million $ tax money to buy hair extensions and personal ads unknown to POTUS Trump, thank God he kicked her out)…and your interest in if wrong was done…thank you! but seriously, focus on the fucking of little girls that these high society males were in to…not saying, just saying…we need focus you people….FOCUS…ppsssttt, ask RFK Jr. if he knows anything about Lutnick for Lutnick’s name may have come up when RFK Jr. went dinosaur bone hunting with the braces back packed pedophile Epstein….any help our investigators could get will be helpful…

last I heard Howard could not get one answer straight under questioning…as to the pedophile Epstein…

pppssssttt, you know that is Howard with Epstein strolling on the beach discussing sea shells, all but little girls for Howard was not into that…focus…he was not into that…

but get your investigation straight, will you!

Democratic Lawmakers Probe Lutnick’s Possible Ties to Cantor Fitzgerald Deal

Firm previously led by commerce secretary helped USA Rare Earth raise private funds in connection with U.S. government’s investment