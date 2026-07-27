Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
1h

The admin has been blowing smoke up our asses the whole time. Bragging about Iran's navy like that was any part of the issue with Iran. Saying that blockading the Strait will cause them to shut their oil wells, while they ship oil through the Caspian sea to Russia instead. Saying we can bomb them into submission and win without troops on the ground.

All bullshit. Iran isn't Venezuela. They've been preparing for this exact fight for DECADES. They aren't just going to roll over now that the Eternal Holy War has gone hot.

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DB's avatar
DB
1h

Dr.A,

You might as well be CNN. You write about all the negatives with none of the positives. Lets see how this plays out. You are a prime example of why we can't use the military for anything.

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