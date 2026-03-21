Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
34m

I love good writing, regardless of if I 'like' you...I love writing that is dripping with content and style...

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Hereticdrummer
2h

These "women" are all male to female transsexual androgynes. Trannies for short.

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