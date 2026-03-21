and once highhandedly tried to dismiss their Coast Guard pilot when he failed to transfer her blanket to a different plane. They had to get him back once they realized there was no one to fly them home.’

Which Noem do you prefer or should I say….recognize? tip for you, one is BOTOXED so much that if one millimeter is pulled anymore too on the facelift the head will pop! you want to talk looksmaxxing for males, Noem takes it to a whole different level! ha ha (spelt so deliberate)…I am pissed by people like Noem for these people make Trump look bad, they get a chance and go and fuck it up and make POTUS Trump look inept in his decision making in the first place. Why repay him this way after he sought to help you?

Emily Brontë’s Cathy and Heathcliff are selfish, manipulative creatures, destroying each other and all around them as they indulge their passions and egos. But their damage was kept to one windswept village. With MAGA’s version of “Wuthering Heights,” the far less alluring but equally intertwined Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been cavorting over the swamp, scandalizing the capital as they’ve spread their cruelty far and wide. (To Lewandowski’s credit, he didn’t try to kill a dog like Heathcliff did. That’s Noem’s department.) Holiday Barbie, as Robbie’s Cathy has been dubbed for her ostentatious dresses and hairstyles, pales in comparison with the costumes and Rapunzel extensions of ICE Barbie.

Mile high club? For Noem and Corey? I want the real Noem to please stand up, is it the one on the right pre looksmaxxing extreme plastic adjustments? Or the one of the left? Please stand up.

We need to know if the beds on the planes were for Noem and Corey…were they starting their own version of Mile-High club DHS style?

Start Dowd here:

‘Eat your heart out, Emerald Fennell.

You may have the alluring stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi cavorting on the moors in your crimson adaptation of “Wuthering Heights.” But for radioactive romance, you can’t beat Washington.

Emily Brontë’s Cathy and Heathcliff are selfish, manipulative creatures, destroying each other and all around them as they indulge their passions and egos. But their damage was kept to one windswept village.

With MAGA’s version of “Wuthering Heights,” the far less alluring but equally intertwined Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski have been cavorting over the swamp, scandalizing the capital as they’ve spread their cruelty far and wide. (To Lewandowski’s credit, he didn’t try to kill a dog like Heathcliff did. That’s Noem’s department.)

Holiday Barbie, as Robbie’s Cathy has been dubbed for her ostentatious dresses and hairstyles, pales in comparison with the costumes and Rapunzel extensions of ICE Barbie. Imprisoned in her marriage to Edgar Linton, Robbie’s Cathy gleams in elaborate gowns and necklaces. But Noem topped that. When she went to see migrants in prison in El Salvador, she sported a baseball cap with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement logo — and a gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona that’s worth $50,000.