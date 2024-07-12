X post by Marty Bent raises serious questions that show in 2018 Hunter Biden and his psychiatrist knew Biden had dementia...read and take what you want from it...Hunter is saying Biden does not recall
much and they banter about his dementia; if this exchange is real it is very punishing...
‘They knew he had dementia but pushed him to run anyway. He was always a puppet and those in the party pretending that this is news are trying to manipulate you. The corporate media and the Democrat party are trying to save face and their tactics are so obvious and dishonorable that it really makes one wonder if the party is run by literal demons.
Imagine if the Hunter Biden laptop wasn't labeled as "Russian Fake News" and Americans were able to look at the data and decide for themselves. We wouldn't have had a corpse on puppet strings being manipulated by the Deep State as President for the last four years.’
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This might be news to some, but for most of us, thank you, Captain Obvious!
If you stop to think about it, EVERYTHING about Joe is phony. He's a plagiarizing caricature, an actor, a sock puppet.