‘They knew he had dementia but pushed him to run anyway. He was always a puppet and those in the party pretending that this is news are trying to manipulate you. The corporate media and the Democrat party are trying to save face and their tactics are so obvious and dishonorable that it really makes one wonder if the party is run by literal demons.

Imagine if the Hunter Biden laptop wasn't labeled as "Russian Fake News" and Americans were able to look at the data and decide for themselves. We wouldn't have had a corpse on puppet strings being manipulated by the Deep State as President for the last four years.’

