paradigm for major-power relations?”

‘Thucydides Trap refers to the idea that when a rising power threatens to displace an established one, the result is often war.’ In this case, as China rises, would this result in war with USA?

That is, can both superpowers who now rule the world avoid the trainwreck to war? (China rules the world with US, with Russia and India and I am angered to say it but Iran too for this reckless insane bombing of Iran has positioned it now as the 4th world power, ruling over the middle east, this will be the result of this wrong failed Iran bombing)…

Notice how Xi talks…calm, resolute, measured, Statesmanlike, exudes power, confidence…this meeting has USA looking like the one seeking something, not China…I argued and still do, that the meeting at this time was WRONG…USA was hobbled by the failed Iran bombing…I felt hurt and dismayed for POTUS Trump for he went there after being rag dolled by Iran courtesy of the dry-drunk sexual pervert rapist Hegseth…and seeking a cease fire…from Iran…imagine that…Iran…

they should have met at another time, not now…this turned out being more of a grift fest…no foreign policy gain, nothing solved…in fact, China made it clear hands off of Iran…what we are being told by FOX et al. is a lie. Notice you have heard nothing from Xi or from China…this should worry us. We the American people want the truth on the discussions.

We gained nothing. In fact, IMO lost power.

You remember that Athens and Sparta were the two great adversaries, the ‘superpowers’ of the Greek world; that they had allied themselves to fight off and defeat a common enemy, Persia; and that after the victory their alliance fell apart in a cold war.[1]

Wouk lamented the recurrence of superpower rivalry, particularly in the nuclear age, but concluded that he found hope in two sources. First, he pointed backward in time from Thucydides to the Biblical age, and specifically to Isaiah‘s prophecy: