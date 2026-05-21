Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

China *already* has a new paradigm well in the works - it's called BRICS.

BRICS is doing well, growing by leaps and bounds, and at its current pace will surpass the US very soon.

All according to plan - the dismantling of the USA, and Trump is assisting in every way possible.

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David Dresden's avatar
David Dresden
31m

It’s all theatre. Please wake up people.

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