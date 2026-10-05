Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 5

Overview

Plague is a serious illness caused by a germ called Yersinia pestis. The germs mostly live in small rodents and their fleas. The most common way for humans to get plague is a flea bite.

Plague is a rare disease. The illness mostly occurs in only a few countries around the world. In the United States, plague affects a few people each year in rural or semirural areas of western states.

Plague usually can be treated with antibiotics. If not treated, the illness is often deadly.

Plague is considered a potential bioweapon. The U.S. government has plans and treatments in place if the disease is used as a weapon.

Reply
Share
11 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 6

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pneumonic_plague

Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture