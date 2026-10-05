Russian Plague Lab Researcher Dies As Nearly 200 People Monitored—What To Know

‘Russia has been accused of covering up the death of a laboratory technician from a suspected plague leak.

Darya Shipilova, 28, was diagnosed with pneumonia of “unknown” origin, according to Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian federal agency that handles infectious diseases.’

Local reports said Shipilova, who worked for the anti-plague institute in Siberia’s Irkutsk region, died after accidentally breaking a test tube containing the pathogen that causes pneumonic plague.

The incident reportedly happened on Sept 25 and she died overnight between Oct 1 and Oct 2. Almost 200 people who had been in contact with her were forced into a strict three-week quarantine as officials attempted to stem a potential outbreak.’