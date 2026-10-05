Russian Plague Lab Researcher Dies As Nearly 200 People Monitored—What To Know
‘Russia has been accused of covering up the death of a laboratory technician from a suspected plague leak.
Darya Shipilova, 28, was diagnosed with pneumonia of “unknown” origin, according to Rospotrebnadzor, the Russian federal agency that handles infectious diseases.’
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Local reports said Shipilova, who worked for the anti-plague institute in Siberia’s Irkutsk region, died after accidentally breaking a test tube containing the pathogen that causes pneumonic plague.
The incident reportedly happened on Sept 25 and she died overnight between Oct 1 and Oct 2. Almost 200 people who had been in contact with her were forced into a strict three-week quarantine as officials attempted to stem a potential outbreak.’
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Overview
Plague is a serious illness caused by a germ called Yersinia pestis. The germs mostly live in small rodents and their fleas. The most common way for humans to get plague is a flea bite.
Plague is a rare disease. The illness mostly occurs in only a few countries around the world. In the United States, plague affects a few people each year in rural or semirural areas of western states.
Plague usually can be treated with antibiotics. If not treated, the illness is often deadly.
Plague is considered a potential bioweapon. The U.S. government has plans and treatments in place if the disease is used as a weapon.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pneumonic_plague