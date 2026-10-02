Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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edward's avatar
edward
Oct 2

I know of a man 46 years ago who walked into a bar for a drink, quiet, unassuming, and not aggressive. The area bully antagonized him and the end result was a fight in which the bully was killed. The man was freed based on his right to self defence, Never forgot him. Know another man still alive who did the same...walked into a bar and sat down. Another bully told him he had to move because he was sitting at the bully's table. The bully walked behind him...he quickly stood to his feet and turned in a fluid twist, grabbing the bully by the Adam's apple and squeezing while pushing the bully back. The bully yielded quickly.

The most dangerous men are the quiet and unassuming types not looking for trouble.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 2

That type of environment could very well be coming soon to your own city (if not there already!).

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