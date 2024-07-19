After almost getting a president killed, may we reconsider females in law enforcement? (substack.com)

I think Ann makes some valid points and I am not generalizing to all women, but I do think looking on, that the women who were tasked with protecting POTUS Trump were misplaced and goofy and funny and keystone mall types…maybe it was the moment? but in reality, there must be ZERO room for error in these situations…

how could Trump’s head be so exposed after being shot in the head? yes it did seem they were having trouble holstering their weapons…hhhmmm….

UNSAFE

After almost getting a president killed, may we reconsider females in law enforcement?

Re-issued column: 'Freeze! I Just Had My Nails Done!'

‘

Devastating fcuk-up, clusterfuck of unimaginable proportions by those involved to protect POTUS Trump; Secret Service Director Cheatle said no plan to resign over assassination attempt on Trump so she (substack.com)

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)