Yes, having the head of POTUS Trump EXPOSED (by the Secret Service) as you covered his body was a major clusterfuck; was it the agents were too short? did they adjust for height of Trump before assign
-ing agents? Is Ann Coulter onto something or is just ranting? Sometimes she is stellar, sometimes a bit xxx; attacks on 45 are a bit much; I do think she is brilliant, lover of USA & has lots to give
After almost getting a president killed, may we reconsider females in law enforcement? (substack.com)
I think Ann makes some valid points and I am not generalizing to all women, but I do think looking on, that the women who were tasked with protecting POTUS Trump were misplaced and goofy and funny and keystone mall types…maybe it was the moment? but in reality, there must be ZERO room for error in these situations…
how could Trump’s head be so exposed after being shot in the head? yes it did seem they were having trouble holstering their weapons…hhhmmm….
After almost getting a president killed, may we reconsider females in law enforcement?
Re-issued column: 'Freeze! I Just Had My Nails Done!'
‘
Devastating fcuk-up, clusterfuck of unimaginable proportions by those involved to protect POTUS Trump; Secret Service Director Cheatle said no plan to resign over assassination attempt on Trump so she (substack.com)
PBS News Hour reported yesterday that 2022 was the first year the Secret Service graduated more women than men from their training program.
I’m a woman and do NOT agree with the dumbass woman who is in charge of SS. She should be the first woman to step down, just for making the ridiculous rule that the SS must be made up of no less than 30% women???
That is a glaring example of common sense flying out the window! First and foremost EVERY SINGLE HIRE in SS should be based 100% on intelligence, merit, physical prowess, quickness of movement, ability to think outside the square, protective instincts, ability to lead if your designated leader is struck down and an ability to not only obey orders but to also disobey orders if you think there is an inside plot to assassinate the one you are assigned to protect. And if the person you are protecting is big or heavy, you should be tall enough to shield him and strong enough to drag his body to safety if he is felled. WHAT IS BETWEEN YOUR LEGS SHOULD NOT COME INTO THE EQUATION AT ALL!!! BEING MALE OR FEMALE IS NOT IMPORTANT - making the grade is what is important!!!
AND if that means not one single woman makes the grade, then so be it!!! Tough luck!