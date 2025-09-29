Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
2hEdited

Well all I want to know is what took so bl00dy long?????

13 killed should have been taken care of long ago!!!

I do not feel O’Bumma was ever President to SERVE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE - self serving and !slam!c serving is more like it!!!! What were the people thinking????

I suspect that the names

BARAK

&

HASAN

BELONG TO THE SAME RELIGIOUS / ETHNIC GROUP!

Say no more!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
30m

Please see my 14-year fight with all Canadian members of parliament and the Health Department to create a Vaccine Injury and Death compensation program and NO acceptance of any kind, only DENIAL. Bob Martin ramgbs.wordpress.com my 2010 injury story contact me at 12504151770 cell Victoria bc or bobby23martin@gmail.com. I wholly agree this sad affair MUST end with his death immediately. Bob Martin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture