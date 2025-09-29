Yes, I agree on this one! The Pentagon is about to ask for Trump’s approval to carry out the execution of Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood shooter. The shooting took place in November of 2009, during the
first year of Obama’s presidency. Hasan was a U.S. Army psychiatrist described by others as anti-American. In the shooting, he killed 13 people and injured 30 others. If approved, it would be the 1st
If approved, it would be the first U.S. military execution in more than six decades.
Well all I want to know is what took so bl00dy long?????
13 killed should have been taken care of long ago!!!
I do not feel O’Bumma was ever President to SERVE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE - self serving and !slam!c serving is more like it!!!! What were the people thinking????
I suspect that the names
BARAK
&
HASAN
BELONG TO THE SAME RELIGIOUS / ETHNIC GROUP!
Say no more!!!
Please see my 14-year fight with all Canadian members of parliament and the Health Department to create a Vaccine Injury and Death compensation program and NO acceptance of any kind, only DENIAL. Bob Martin ramgbs.wordpress.com my 2010 injury story contact me at 12504151770 cell Victoria bc or bobby23martin@gmail.com. I wholly agree this sad affair MUST end with his death immediately. Bob Martin