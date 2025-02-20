Cut that cheque PAPA Trump, give us back our monies you recover via DOGE and if you did that, you be DA KING forever and if you also stopped all mRNA now, then for sure Rushmore for you!

We await!

Gender should play no role in the crew but seems this airline went out of its way for only female. Questions are being raised as to the Delta Toronto plane crash whereby the airline is owned, ran by Endeavor…reporting is that it is an airline of only female pilots, crew etc. vis UNMANNED flights. I am reading to get more information to verify. If only female pilots that does not mean they are not as qualified as male pilots…look, lots posted on internet, and some are saying this female working part-time in sports league who crashed the golf cart was one of the female pilots…??? I do not know…

but we also see that the Malone et al. mRNA shots affect females as much as males causing myocardial lesions in some sense MORE than for males. see Mueller et al. below.